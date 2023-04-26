POLICE BEAT: April 16 to April 22

April 16 – Nothing to report.
April 17 – Nothing to report.
April 18 – Nothing to report.
On Wednesday, April 19 at 6:10 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of allegedly having her vehicle vandalized in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant in El Centro around 3:40 p.m. on April 16, according to El Centro Police Department logs. After getting off work and driving the vehicle that night at 11:40 p.m., the RP noticed that their car was not working correctly, per the logs. At a later date the reporting party was notified by the dealership that laundry detergent was found inside of the vehicle’s gas tank, per the logs. The car was towed as it was unable to be moved, per the RP. There was no suspect information available and a police report was taken, per the logs.
On Wednesday, April 19, at 7:17 a.m. in the West Olive Avenue area, a reporting party advised authorities of a Hispanic male adult subject they did not know damaging their fence, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Minutes later the subject allegedly knocked down the fence and got into the RP’s backyard, per the RP. The subject allegedly pulled a metal rod out of his backpack and attempted to cut the lock from a dirt bike, per the logs. The subject then ran from the location into an alley and jumped a fence, however the subject was detained by police at approximately 7:25 a.m. The subject was arrested for vandalism and theft. The charges were filed as the subject was admitted to the local hospital, per ECPD logs.
April 20 – Nothing to report
April 21 – Nothing to report
On Saturday, April 22 at 1:44 a.m., a reporting party advised of a subject who left Dogwood Bar on Dogwood and Danenberg roads after drinking and had brandished a knife at another male in the bathroom, per El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party also advised of the subject allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance. Per the logs, a traffic stop was conducted for matching description and license plate provided and alleged lane swerving. According to police, the subject refused sobriety tests and preliminary breathalyzer test. Per the logs, the subject was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamines. The subject was transported and booked into Imperial County Jail, the logs stated.
