April 23 – Nothing to report
April 24 – Nothing to report
On Tuesday, April 25 at approximately 9:40 p.m., a reporting party alerted authorities in regards to an 18/19 year old subject that had pulled the reporting party’s chain off his neck when pumping gas at 478 East Main Street, per El Centro Police Department logs. Allegedly the reporting party was approached by the subject later and fled west on Main Street after ripping the gold chain with an estimated value of $2,500. Per law enforcement in Calexico and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the incident the subject had just been dropped off by a unit and the subject was able to be identified. The subject is sought for arrest and was issued for robbery, the logs read.
On Wednesday, April 26, at 8:25 p.m., a reporting party called authorities in regards to a male and female allegedly stealing all decorations from inside the female bathroom at a restaurant on South 6th Street, per El Centro Police Department logs. Per the RP, the manager and another employee followed the subjects advising the subjects were by El Centro Liquor. Per the logs, the female subject was cited and released by ECPD for petty theft, according to the logs. A report was taken.
April 27 – Nothing to report
April 28 – Nothing to report
April 29 – Nothing to report
April 30 – Nothing to report
