On Tuesday, April 4 at 11:32 a.m. a reporting party advised of a man who allegedly tried to rob an employee with a possible rifle at a store in the S. 4th Street area at around 10:00 p.m., according to El Centro Police Department logs. Per the reporting party, a heavyset Hispanic male adult had asked the employee at the register for money with what appeared to be an air rifle, however the subject did not get any money and left in a small burgundy car, per the logs.
On Wednesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of someone stealing her dog in her vehicle, according to Imperial County Sheriff Department logs. Per the reporting party, she went into a store on 2110 Service Road in Salton City, and while inside shopping someone allegedly took her French English bulldog from her vehicle, per the logs. There were no suspects or video surveillance of the incident.
April 6 - Nothing to report.
On Friday, April 7 at 1:29 a.m. video surveillance caught a male subject jumping a fence in the N. 8th Street area of El Centro, allegedly taking what appeared to be two wooden pallets with wheels and running from the location, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject continued to hide behind bushes and vehicles around the area, leaving the two items at one of the bushes, per the logs. The man was located at 2:13 a.m. and was told to leave the area, however the subject returned at 3:49 a.m. to look for the items that he left, per a reporting party. The subject was located again in a vacant lot north of the 1800 block of N. 8th Street and was asked to leave the area once again, per the logs.
