April 8 - Nothing to report.
On Sunday, April 9 at 1:24 a.m. a driver allegedly under the influence collided her vehicle into a company fence in the 605 North 3rd Street area, per El Centro Police Department logs. The driver performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and provided a breathalyzer sample of .23%, according to the logs. She was booked at Imperial County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and having over an .08% blood alcohol level while driving a vehicle, the logs state. A report was taken on the DUI and crash.
April 10 - Nothing to report.
On Tuesday, April 11 at 8:45 p.m. a reporting party in the East Hamilton Avenue area advised authorities of a Hispanic male adult who allegedly was trying to get into the reporting party’s residence and making threats, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party advised not knowing the subject and stated the man said he was 'going to kill her' and the RP he had a cane with him. The male subject was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for making threats and being in possession of leaded weapon, according to the logs. A report was taken.
April 12 - Nothing to report.
April 13 - Nothing to report.
On Friday, April 14 at 10:38 a.m. a reporting party advised of a male subject driving a truck who allegedly knocked down a gate at a location on the 1300 block of North Imperial Avenue, and then allegedly intentionally hit the reporting party trying to get the subject’s insurance information, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party had knee pain but declined medical help. The reporting party was able to get video surveillance with information on the suspected driver and vehicle and a report was taken, per the logs.
On Saturday, April 15 at 8:42 p.m. a traffic collision was reported between a vehicle and pedestrian on 1200 East Evan Hewes Highway, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Per the reporting party, the victim crossed in the middle of the road wearing all black clothing and the driver did not see him, according to the logs. Both the driver and pedestrian had injuries. The driver was transported to Palm Desert for medical attention and the victim was flown to Palm Desert, per the logs. A crash report was taken.
