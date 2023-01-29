POLICE BEAT: Burglary of more than $12,000 reported in Silver Sands Salton Sea Beach area

- On January 24, at 9:36 a.m. in the Silver Sands Salton Sea Beach area, a reporting party called 911 about a burglary to his trailer, allegedly conducted by his son and daughter with assistance from the manager. Per Imperial County Sheriff's Office logs, the items taken were the RPs wallet, musical items worth $12,000 and cellphone. The reporting party states the event happened within the past two weeks, and said the deputies were allegedly present when the burglary took place, per the logs.
- January 25 – Nothing to report
On January 26, at 3:49 a.m. n the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue in El Centro, two reporting parties called 911 about a bald Hispanic male subject wearing glasses, last seen with black or blue clothing, allegedly refusing to leave. According to El Centro Police Department logs, the subject was allegedly aggressive and allegedly broke the first RPs window with his fists. He appeared to be under the influence, according to the logs. The RP said the subject went inside his residence to look for his friend. When the RP asked the subject to leave multiple times, he allegedly became aggressive. The second RP reported a black male adult allegedly walking around the area wearing a navy blue hoodie. Per the logs, the first RP later stated the subject began arguing with the brother. The second RP’s father held the subject down for a time before the subject began walking toward Dogwood eastbound on Hamilton, per the logs. The subject was eventually located in front of a truck five houses down around a tall, black fence. The first RP wanted the subject charged with Trespassing (PC 602), and police advised him and took a report, according to the logs.
