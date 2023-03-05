February 17-25: Nothing to report.
On Sunday, February 26 at 12:42 a.m. on E. Aurora Drive in El Centro, a reporting party called authorities in regards to hearing noises outside but when going to look, the RP allegedly heard someone say “Go back inside they are trying to get you”, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The RP did not see anyone but noticed a white Camaro with possibly two subjects inside the vehicle, per the logs. The area was checked by police, however, the vehicle was gone at arrival and were unable to locate. No further information was available and the area was considered safe.
On Monday, February 27 at 6:08 p.m. a reporting party called authorities in regards to two subjects in the parking lot near the Imperial Valley Mall on S. Dogwood Avenue allegedly causing a disturbance as the subjects were allegedly trying to get into a fight with security, per ECPD logs. Minutes later, the reporting party advised there were a total of five subjects causing a disturbance and were all in an altercation. An additional reporting party reported there was a group of at least 15 ‘juveniles’ in an altercation, per the logs.
Authorities were advised by the second reporting party, a Hispanic male adult allegedly pulled a knife on another subject. At 6:11 p.m. the subjects were no longer in a fight and were walking in different directions. Minutes later, the subject allegedly holding a knife walked by the mall food court with four other juveniles (later identified as adults). Security advised the juveniles were possibly carrying magazines near the old Sears parking lot. According to ECPD logs, the subjects were running southbound through the old Sears and Cinemark movie theater parking lots. The subjects were eventually detained by police. A 9-mm caliber semi-automatic pistol was also located inside a subject’s vehicle, per the logs.
Per the logs, one Gribram Torres was transported and booked into Imperial County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon in vehicle, possible controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and possession of controlled substance. Dominic Castro was transported and booked into Imperial County Jail for trespassing, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. Christopher Vasquez was transported and booked into Imperial County Jail for trespassing and resisting arrest. Anthony Hernandez was cited for trespassing and resisting arrest 148, and possession of a controlled substance and released. Salvador Valenzuela was cited for trespassing pc and released, per the logs.
On Monday, February 27, at 3:47 p.m., according to ECPD logs, a reporting party advised police of a white male adult who allegedly was screaming at the reporting party and making accusations of her stepping on his dog, then the subject tried to grab her arm. Nathan Laffen was detained in cuffs, then arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for simple battery.
On Monday, February 27, at 12:24 a.m. a reporting party called police in regards to an alleged threat made to her by a Hispanic male adult who was loitering in a parking lot on Cattle Call Drive in Brawley, per Brawley Police Department logs. The reporting party advised after approaching the subject to stop loitering, and the subject allegedly said “he would get her." Per the reporting party, the subject went into the trailer park next to a wall and was upset. No further information was reported.
On Tuesday, February 28, at 1:18 a.m. a reporting party on W. Adams Avenue in El Centro advised authorities the reporting party’s family member allegedly heard a loud noise while sleeping and that someone threw something and shattered the bedroom windows, according to ECPD logs. No evidence was available to support the suspect allegation. There was also no footage or witnesses available of the incident. It was unfounded regarding what was used to break the windows and the reporting party stated it was not the wind, per the logs. An area check was conducted for possible suspect but there were no results and a report was taken.
On Tuesday, February 28, at 11:10 a.m. a reporting party advised authorities of a white semi truck that allegedly hit a traffic light while heading northbound on La Brucherie Avenue in El Centro and then fled the scene, according to ECPD logs. The reporting party advised police they had footage of the semi truck. A report was made regarding the property damage to the light pole on the northeast corner of La Brucherie and Cruickshank, per the logs.
