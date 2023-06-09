On Friday, June 2 at 11:46 a.m., a pursuit ensued in El Centro and ended in Glamis after a driver failed to yield to authorities attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle, per El Centro Police Department logs. In the area eastbound of Commercial Avenue the driver of a white Ford F150 continued north on Dogwood Road, going up to 80 mph. The driver continued switching directions on surrounding roads.
The Imperial Police Department was notified along with California Highway Patrol and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office as the driver approached Evan Hewes and crossed Highway 111. The driver was reported to have gone up to 100 mph and was headed eastbound on Boyd Road at around 12:07 p.m. Per the logs, at 12:12 p.m., the Imperial County Sheriff's Office advised two units were heading south in an attempt to block the subject in. However, after switching directions and going eastbound on a dirt trail logs report around at 12:20 p.m. visual was lost on the vehicle and the pursuit by ECPD was terminated. ICSO continued to search but the vehicle was ultimately entered into the flock system and charges were reported to be filed against the subject, per the ECPD logs.
On Friday, June 2 at 3:35 p.m., a reporting party advised of a blue vehicle having crashed into their fence and left toward Cooley Road, according to El Centro Police Department logs. At 3:45 p.m., a second reporting party advised, his pickup was hit by a vehicle which was last seen northbound on Cooley Road. California Highway Patrol (CHP) was reported to have been on the scene to try and find the suspect, per the ECPD logs. CHP was out with the suspected vehicle on Villa Avenue at 3:45 p.m. however the driver refused to get out of the vehicle. The suspect Eduardo Oseguera was taken into custody and booked at Imperial County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence 23152(a) cvc and leaving the scene of an accident 20002(a) cvc.
On June 4, 2:24 a.m. a reporting party advised of seeing through CCTV footage of a male subject on a bike allegedly breaking into business mailboxes, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party stated they had been patrolling the area of Valley Plaza and chased the subject through the plot. Per the logs, prior to the call, authorities advised of having observed a subject (unknown to be involved with the incident) riding south on Imperial and State Avenue in violation of not having a visible rear reflector on the bicycle 21201(d)(2) cvc. However, the subject was last seen running to the rear of Olive Avenue, entered an alley and was unable to be located. Found property was booked at ECPD. A report was taken.
