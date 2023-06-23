On Thursday, June 15, a reporting party advised authorities of a male subject allegedly stealing from the residence at a past date, according to El Centro Police Department logs. In the area of Park Avenue, the unidentified subject allegedly entered the reporting party’s residence claiming to work for the property and allegedly took $3,000, the reporting party stated. A report was taken and no further information was reported.
On Thursday, June 15 at 3:46 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of a male subject causing a disturbance on W. Main Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject was allegedly hitting parked vehicles with a machete and attempting to break the windows, per a reporting party. According to the logs, the subject was detained at 3:50 p.m. The subject was booked at Imperial County Jail for vandalism.
On Friday, June 16 at 8:15 a.m. authorities were advised of a male subject at a location on W. Ross Avenue who was causing a disturbance with security after being discharged from the hospital, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject allegedly tried to hit and spit on one of the security guards and also swung a bag at the guard, per the logs.
The security guard advised he would use pepper spray if the subject did not stop trying to get close to him, however the subject continued to try to hit security with a bag and the subject was pepper sprayed, per the logs. The subject then left the area and was gone at arrival. Charges are to be filed against the subject for battery according to the logs. A report was taken.
June 17 – Nothing to report.
June 18 – Nothing to report.
