June 19 - Nothing to report.
June 20 - Nothing to report.
June 21 - Nothing to report.
On Thursday, June 22 the Imperial County Sheriff’s Agriculture Crimes Unit recovered a reported stolen tractor, according to an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The tractor was reported as stolen on May 24. During an investigation it was found that a suspect had allegedly attempted to sell the tractor to an individual in Mexico, per the post. Ag investigators were able to conduct an extensive follow up and identify the suspect, a 35-year-old Holtville resident. Per the ICSO post, the suspect was booked into Imperial County Jail and the tractor was turned over to the rightful owner.
June 23 - Nothing to report.
June 24 - On Tuesday, June 20, at 8:00 p.m., a reporting party advised of an attempted break in that occurred at a previous date, according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs. The reporting party said the suspect attempted to gain entry through the bathroom window at a location in the area of Pelican Island Court in Salton City, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Nothing was taken but items were broken in the process, per the logs. No suspect information was reported, however a neighbor claimed to have possibly witnessed the incident. A report was taken.
On Sunday, June 25 at 9:00 p.m., authorities were advised of a victim who was allegedly shot at by a male suspect in the Bucklin Park area, according to El Centro Police Department (ECPD) logs. The victim was on the north side of Bucklin Park drinking a beer when he saw suspect 1 and suspect 2 smoking marijuana. The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult with a thin build, approximately 21 years old, and the second suspect was described as a possible Black male adult, around 20 years old.
Suspect 1 allegedly fired a single shot at the victim with a handgun from approximately 10 feet away, unprovoked, as per the victim's statement to police. ECPD logs report the victim sustained four entry/exit wounds to the left arm and abdomen, possibly from a single round. Per the logs, the victim drove himself to the hospital. Residents in the area were reported to have heard a single shot. Blood was found at the scene however no bullet casings were found, per the logs. No entry or exit holes were found on the victims car, per the logs. A report was taken.
On Sunday, June 25, at 1:25 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities of two male juvenile subjects attempting to make entry into the residence in the W. Hamilton Avenue area, according to ECPD logs. Per the reporting party, the male subjects allegedly got out of a white vehicle, ran up to the door and attempted to kick the door open to enter. The incident had occurred approximately 25 minutes before notifying police. The reporting party advised of having video surveillance of the incident. No damage was reported.
