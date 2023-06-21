June 5: Nothing to report.
June 6: Nothing to report.
June 7: Nothing to report.
On Thursday, June 8 at 8:57 p.m., authorities were advised of a male subject on a motorcycle in a dispute with the reporting party over a road rage incident on N. Imperial Avenue, per El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party reported a Hispanic male adult wearing a face cover telling the reporting party he was going to break her windows, and then subsequently left the scene. The subject was gone at the police's arrival and was unable to be located. A report was taken.
June 9: Nothing to report.
On Saturday, June 10 at 8:18 p.m., a reporting party advised of hearing shots being fired in the area of Woodward Avenue, per El Centro Police Department logs.
Per the reporting party, after the shots three male subjects allegedly ran down the alley shouting “go, go, go."
One of the subjects was alleged to have been seen with a handgun in his left hand, according to the logs. At 8:20 p.m., a group had gathered at the end of the alley near the train tracks, per the reporting party, however the subjects left the scene by 8:25 p.m. A vehicle was reported to have bullet hole damage and bullet casings were recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported and a report was taken.
June 11: Nothing to report.
June 12: Nothing to report.
June 13: Nothing to report.
June 14: Nothing to report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.