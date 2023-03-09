On Wednesday, March 1, a reporting party advised authorities that approximately 500 hay bales were allegedly stolen about 10 days prior to the call, near Norrish and Prim roads in Holtville, according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Department logs. There was negative suspect information and the value was approximately $10,000, per the logs. A report was taken for grand theft.
On Wednesday, March 1, at 9:07 a.m. authorities were advised of a man who allegedly committed battery against a security guard, then the subject tried to do the same to another female inside the Bank of America on 1414 Main Street in El Centro, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Per the logs, the subject allegedly caused injury to the face of the security guard. The subject, Jesus Tarin, was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for battery, according to the logs.
On Thursday, March 2, at around 11:26 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities at Imperial Valley College, 380 E. Aten Road, where a note with an alleged threat was left at the RP’s office door, according to Imperial County Sheriff Police logs. There was no immediate threat and it was unknown who left the note, per the logs. The note was taken as evidence.
March 3 - Nothing to report.
