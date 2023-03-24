March 14 – Nothing to report.
March 15 – Nothing to report.
On Thursday, March 16 at 7:36 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities that their hotel room on Ocotillo Drive was broken into between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on March 15 and 6:30 a.m. March 16, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party advised several items were stolen from inside along with a white Ford F-350 vehicle, which was parked on the west side of the building. There was no information on suspect(s) or surveillance footage. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicle System, per the logs.
On Friday, March 17, at 12:07 p.m., a reporting party advised authorities of hearing a loud sound, a possible gunshot in the apartment complex, and seeing a hole in the ceiling in the North 10th Street area, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The shot came from an off-duty law enforcement officer who negligently discharged their firearm in the upstairs apartment, per the logs. The bullet had penetrated the ceiling and wall of the downstairs unit. No one was injured, the scene and residents were safe. Per the logs, a report was taken.
On Saturday, March 18, at 3:00 p.m., a reporting party called authorities advising their grey Tacoma vehicle was no longer in the area it was left in along the the West Barbara Worth Street area, and was last seen that morning, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party advised the vehicle was taken from the residence after 4:50 a.m. when it was last seen. No suspect information was available. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicles System and Flock system, per ECPD logs.
On Saturday, March 18, at 9:34 p.m., a reporting party located card skimmers while servicing ATMs at the Bank of America on West Main Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party advised of finding three skimming devices and cameras on three of the ATMs at the bank. A skimmer is a device placed on ATMs or terminals to read and illegally take card and PIN information to commit counterfeit credit or debit cards. The devices were turned over to ECPD and a report was taken, per the logs.
March 19 – Nothing to report.
