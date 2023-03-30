March 20 - Nothing to report.
March 21 - Nothing to report.
March 22 - Nothing to report.
On Thursday, March 23, at 2:57 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of having received a call from a male subject stating their daughter had been kidnapped and the reporting party requested $10,000 in exchange, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The daughter was safe and had been out at the store. The reporting party was advised on the call being a scam and how to handle scam callers, per the logs.
On Friday, March 24, at 11:39 a.m. a reporting party called authorities in regards to a male subject stealing a backpack, tablet and cellphone at a location on South 4th Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. A second reporting party advised the subject’s description and that a female was chasing him. At 11:44 a.m. a third reporting party advised she was chasing after the subject and the subject returned the phone but kept the backpack. The male transient was identified, arrested and booked for grand theft, per the logs.
On Saturday, March 25, at 6:49 a.m. a reporting party advised of their 2009 Gray Honda Civic being stolen sometime during the night or early morning hours outside their residence in the El Centro Avenue area, according to El Centro Police Department logs. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicles System, the logs read.
