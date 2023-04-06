March 26 - Nothing to report.
On Monday, March 27 at 8:28 a.m., a reporting party advised of a burglary that occurred to a vehicle in the Hunt and Van Der Linden Road area in Holtville, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs. The vehicle’s window had been broken and items inside the vehicle were taken, per the logs. Identification items and credit cards were taken. The reporting party advised it was possibly a pickup hauling a portable restroom, the logs read.
On Tuesday, March 28 at 1:39 p.m., a reporting advised authorities of his bike being stolen at around 1:00 p.m. from the entry door of the Food 4 Less grocery store in El Centro, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Video surveillance was provided and showed a Hispanic female adult in a pink shirt and white shorts taking the bike at 12:50 p.m. The bike was estimated to be worth a little over $1,000, according to the logs. A report was taken.
On Tuesday, March 28, at 4:12 p.m. a reporting party on the 2000 block of N. Waterman Avenue advised of having been stabbed by a knife, according to El Centro Police Department logs. After disconnecting and then reconnecting the phone line, the rp said they had been stabbed in the arm and advised of taking himself to the emergency room. At 4:17 p.m., the suspect and injured victim, who was bleeding heavily, per the logs, were located at a grocery store entrance. The suspect was detained for allegedly assaulting the victim with a deadly weapon and transported to Imperial County Jail.
On Tuesday, March 28, at 7:49 p.m. a reporting party called advising of a newly purchased white semi-truck and trailer being stolen within the last day from a parking lot of 550 Wake Avenue, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The previous owner was unaware of the theft and there was no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicles System, per the logs.
March 29 - Nothing to report.
