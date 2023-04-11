March 30 - Nothing to report.
On Friday, March 31 at 10:44 a.m. a reporting party advised authorities of a lawnmower being stolen from the residence and was said to be located at La Siesta Motel via locator, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The lawn mower was located in a room at the motel. A man was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail for grand theft as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the logs.
On Saturday, April 1 at 7:17 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of a blue Nissan Altima that crashed into two parked vehicles on the 1200 block of W. Ross Avenue, where the driver appeared to have been drinking and possibly trying to leave, according to El Centro Police Department logs. An additional reporting party called advising of their vehicle being crashed into. A woman suspect was arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail for driving under the influence, according to the logs.
April 2 - Nothing to report.
On Monday, April 3 at 11:40 a.m. a reporting party advised of a Hispanic male adult allegedly pulling his pants down and exposing himself near a location on W. Main Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Per the reporting party the subject was also holding a wine bottle. Authorities were out with the subject at 11:49 a.m. and he was cited for having an open alcoholic beverage in a public and was later released.
On Monday, April 3 at 4:12 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of a man walking around school property at 1525 W. Main Street, allegedly trying to open doors and acting erratic, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject appeared to be under the influence, however, the subject left prior to authorities arrival, per the logs.
