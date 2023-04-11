Today

Mainly sunny. High 99F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 91F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.