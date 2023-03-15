On Sunday, March 5, at 11:48 p.m., reporting parties advised of a vehicle rollover located at 1st and Main streets in El Centro, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The additional reporting party advised of only seeing one vehicle and a male. Per the RP, the driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly appeared to have been drinking and disoriented. The incident was a single vehicle collision rollover and the 2006 silver Honda Pilot had major damage, per the logs. The driver denied medical attention. According to the logs, the driver displayed objective signs, symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the night. The driver was transported and booked into Imperial County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a BAC level of higher than 0.8%. A report was taken for the DUI and crash, per the logs.
On Sunday, March 5 at 9:15 a.m., a reporting party advised of a silver Honda car that hit the gas pump at around midnight at Arco gas station and convenience store located at 398 Aurora Drive in El Centro, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject allegedly left the vehicle parked at the air pump and the reporting party was said to have had video footage of the driver allegedly appearing to have been drinking, per the logs. The vehicle had minor front end damage and three flat tires. The vehicle was towed and the register owner was attempted to be contacted, however with no answer. A report was taken on the crash, per the logs.
On Monday, March 6 at 12:36 p.m., a reporting party advised of a Hispanic male adult who was outside in the yard on the 1200 block of Main Street for over an hour, and the subject went up to and allegedly started showing the employee pornography on his phone twice, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject lifted up his shirt after showing the employee a second time as if he was going to expose himself but the employee did not see anything. The subject was advised of trespassing in that area, per the logs.
March 7 – Nothing to report.
