March 8 - Nothing to report.
March 9 - Nothing to report.
On March 10, at 7:26 a.m., a reporting party in Salton City advised they had been scammed via cell phone. According to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs, the store employee reported falling for a scam from a caller who claimed to be a store manager, and the employee took $700 from the store and $2,100 from their personal bank to deposit into a Bitcoin machine in Mecca, California. A report was taken.
On March 11, at 6:01 p.m. a reporting party advised of a white male adult at a store located in the N. Imperial Avenue area who appeared to be under the influence allegedly stole multiple items, became aggressive with and tried to assault the manager, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The subject was arrested for battery, robbery, petty theft and two misdemeanor warrants, per the logs.
March 12 - Nothing to report.
On March 13, at 3:04 a.m. a reporting party advised authorities of a group of male subjects allegedly with machetes and baseball bats in a fight in the South 4th Street area of El Centro, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party saw some subjects leave in a pickup and appeared to have been allegedly chasing the subjects on foot and trying to run them over. Per the reporting party, the subjects on foot were allegedly still in possession of machetes and were allegedly swinging them around at the subject they were chasing, per the logs. The subjects in the incident were unable to be located, however per citizens in the area, they saw several subjects running in different directions.
