May 1 to May 4 – Nothing to report.
On May 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m. a reporting party advised of a Hispanic male adult driver with tattoos on his left arm at the 2300 block of S. 4th Avenue approached juveniles and another male subject, allegedly also approaching children telling them to get in the vehicle and asking them "who they bang with," according to El Centro Police Department logs.
The children advised the reporting party the male was telling them to get inside the vehicle. The subject went back to the In-N-Out parking lot where the reporting party and husband boxed the subject in.
According to the logs, the husband then confronted the suspect and got into an argument with the driver. In an attempt to get away the driver allegedly hit the rear end of the reporting party’s vehicle causing minor rear paint damage, fleeing the area down Wake Avenue. There was a negative attempt at kidnapping, per the logs. A report was taken.
On May 6, at 6:53 a.m. a reporting party in the W. Heil Avenue area advised of a Hispanic male adult in a brown 2008 Honda Accord who allegedly had a fake siren with a speaker attempting to impersonate an officer, per El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party advised the subject was allegedly pulling up behind vehicles and using the siren, according to the logs. Per the reporting party, the subject had been doing this in the past. The vehicle occupied by a subject was located and the subject did not have any lights or sirens, per the logs.
On May 6, at 7:50 p.m. a reporting party advised of two Hispanic male adults who allegedly attempted to jump the fence into her property in Salton City, per Imperial County Sheriff's Office logs. The reporting party said the subjects left on foot after the reporting party’s husband got into an argument with the subjects. The two male subjects left the area in a Can-am off-road vehicle. The subjects were not thought to be from the area, per the logs.
May 7 to May 9 – Nothing to report.
On May 10, at 6:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Vine Street, a reporting party advised authorities of an approximately 23-year-old Hispanic male adult with tattoos all over his body on a bike who allegedly kept passing by the residence about 40 minutes prior asking to speak to his young grandson, per El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party said he asked what the subject wanted and the subject replied with the child's name. The reporting party was worried of the subject trying to kidnap the reporting party's grandson, per the logs. The reporting party was advised to contact police if the subject returned.
