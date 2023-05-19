On Friday, May 12 at 10:35 p.m. a reporting party advised police of a Hispanic male adult who allegedly at a location on the 1400 block of S. 4th Street in El Centro and broke a window to a business with rocks, according to El Centro Police Department logs. An additional reporting party advised the subject was inside the building a minute later then left eastbound from the location, per the logs. One of the reporting individuals claimed their business was burglarized and advised a Dell desktop valued at $1000 was taken and the front glass doors that were broken, estimated at $1,400 of damage. A report was taken.
On Friday, May 12 at around 1:29 p.m., a reporting party and their spouse were approached near a parking lot of Bucklin Park by a white Honda with juveniles inside who allegedly shot at the couple with paintball guns, per El Centro Police Department logs. The juveniles were stopped and given a citation for simple battery and a report was taken, according to the logs.
May 13 – Nothing to report.
May 14 – Nothing to report.
On Monday, May 15 at approximately 2:02 p.m. a reporting party informed police about a dog with no identification found swimming in a canal on Ocotillo Drive and Lotus Avenue, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party advised they were trying to find a way to help the dog get out of the canal. Per the logs, the situation was handled and the reporting party provided the dog with food and water. Animal Control was contacted for a follow up and no more information was available.
May 16 – Nothing to report.
