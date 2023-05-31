May 17 – Nothing to report.
May 18 – Nothing to report.
May 19 – Nothing to report.
On Saturday, May 20 at 3:32 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of his wife in Salton City in the Grissom Avenue area, calling about a suspicious male subject in a black shirt and blue shorts going to the door trying to sell solar panels, according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs. The reporting party stated the male subject did not provide any identification with a company and requested patrol checks of the area. The reporting party also advised of two subjects in a dark UTV. Per the logs, the vehicle and subjects were unable to be located and gone at arrival.
May 21 – Nothing to report.
On Monday, May 22, at 8:46 a.m., a reporting party advised of a white Toyota Camry which was also a company vehicle allegedly stolen by a male subject in the 5th Street and Main Street area, according to El Centro Police Department logs. At 9:07 a.m. the vehicle was entered into the Flock and License Plate Recognition System (LPR). Per the logs, at 9:13 a.m. there were two flock hits on the vehicle near La Brucherie and Lincoln, and the vehicle was located pulling out of a residence on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue at 9:17 a.m. Authorities were trying to catch up to the vehicle in the following minutes with the driver changing directions. The driver was reported to have been driving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.
According to the logs, the driver was also reported as having ran multiple stop signs and stop lights in the surrounding streets. At 9:28 a.m. the logs ECPD authorities notified the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. Per the ECPD logs, ICSO advised the vehicle was slowing down near fields in the city of Heber at around 9:30 a.m. At 9:35 a.m. the pursuit suspect was gone at arrival on Cole Road. The surrounding streets were checked and the vehicle was ultimately found unoccupied at Brandenburg and Nosotros.
The only description of the suspect driver was a Hispanic male adult with medium cut hair, with a beard, wearing a green striped sweatshirt, mask and sunglasses. The vehicle was reportedly a four-door sedan which was recovered, however, an iPhone along with $1600 worth of tools were taken. The vehicle was removed from the Stolen Vehicles System.
On Tuesday, May 23 at 1:41 a.m., a reporting party advised of two of her vehicles being broken into in the Main Street and Fairfield area, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The vehicle had the front passenger window broken. The reporting party’s personal documents and money were taken. The reporting party also advised of their coworker’s vehicle also being broken into with the front window shattered and only had the vehicle registration taken. There was no suspect info except for a man riding a bicycle in the area at approximately 12:40 a.m., per the reporting party. No further information was available and a report was taken.
On Tuesday, May 23 at 5:58 p.m. a reporting party advised authorities of allegedly receiving threatening messages on “WhatsApp," according to El Centro Police Department logs. The messages from an unknown number demanded money and sent videos of a subject with a gun, per the logs. Though the reporting party was advised that the video was one typically used in scams. There were no direct threats to the reporting party, according to the logs.
On Wednesday, May 24, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities of a possible burglary to their mobile home parked at the American Legion area, per Brawley Police Department logs. A wallet phone and trousers were taken. There was no suspect information as the reporting party was asleep.
On Wednesday, May 24 at 6:07 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities of their vehicle being burglarized overnight at N. Fairfield Drive, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party stated the burglary must have occurred in the hours of 3:15 a.m. to 6:05 a.m. The vehicle was parked on the 200 block of N. 1st Street, per the logs. The left rear window was shattered and the reporting party’s wallet was taken. It was noted, as recorded in past logs, two other vehicle burglaries took place in the same area both of which occurred around the same time, however it is not confirmed that they are connected.
On Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. a reporting party advised authorities of allegedly having their wallet stolen and threatened when making a delivery to a location on S. 4th Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party stated a white female adult subject who allegedly made threats to “slice him into pieces” due to the reporting party parking by the subject’s residence, and took his cones. The reporting party did not want to prosecute and only wanted the cones back. The subject was contacted and the cones were turned over to the reporting party.
