May 25 - Nothing to report
On Monday, May 26 at 10:37 p.m., a bystander flagged down authorities in regards to a truck that was stuck on a boulder in the parking lot on the 2300 block of S. 4th Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The driver stated she was attempting to enter the drive thru and hit a rock. A sobriety test was conducted on the driver and they were tested above legal blood alcohol content (BAC) levels, according to the logs. The driver was transported and booked into Imperial County Jail for driving under the influence, per the logs.
On Monday, May 26 at 9:28 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities of their purse being taken from their vehicle at Bucklin Park, around the west parking lot off of Ross Avenue, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The personal belongings were allegedly stolen at approximately 8:45 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. There was no forced entry to the vehicle. A report was taken.
On Monday, May 26 at 12:55 p.m., a reporting party advised authorities of a male subject possibly in his 30s who was allegedly pointing what appeared to be a gun at something behind the wall on 1470 W. Adams Avenue, according to El Centro Police Department logs. A second reporting party advised the object appeared to be a black firearm, possibly a 9mm. The subject was gone by the authorities' arrival at approximately 1:09 p.m. and was unable to be located, per the logs.
On Monday, May 26 a reporting party notified authorities of allegedly being scammed by a person on a Facebook rental page after paying approximately $2,800 to rent a house, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party was told to purchase approximately $1,700 worth of gift cards in order to rent a house; however the alleged scammer blocked the reporting party on social media after being provided with the card codes. There was no answer to the address the alleged scammer provided. No further information was available.
On Tuesday, May 27 at 11:06 p.m., a reporting party advised authorities of a large group in a fight on the 300 block of W. Main Street, according to El Centro Police Department logs. There were no weapons seen, however the subjects appeared to have been under the influence, the reporting party stated. Upon the authorities’ arrival there were approximately 30 to 35 subjects in the parking lot at the location in a fight and the subjects began leaving the area. Per the logs, a subject had been struck in the head with a glass bottle while attempting to separate the subjects. No suspect information was available.
On Wednesday, May 28 at 9:41 a.m. a reporting party advised of an alleged burglary to their vehicle at the north plot of Ross Avenue, Bucklin Park area, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The vehicle’s passenger side window was broken and the reporting party’s purse and wallet were taken. Per the logs, the reporting party’s Apple Watch was pinging in the area of Imperial Avenue and Birch in Calexico. The incident was said to have occurred around 9:00 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. by an unknown suspect. A report was taken.
On Wednesday, May 28 at 12:31 p.m. a reporting party advised of her Black 2020 Ford Fusion being allegedly stolen from the 2000 block of N. Imperial Avenue while the reporting party was shopping, according to El Centro Police Department logs. Per the reporting party, they had parked their vehicle in the parking lot at the location but were unable to locate it. The vehicle was said to have allegedly been stolen between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There was no suspect info available. The vehicle was entered into the Stolen Vehicles System and License Plate Recognition, per the logs.
