May 29 - Nothing to report.
On Tuesday, May 30, at 6:06 a.m., a reporting party advised authorities of several phones and watches being missing from a location at 500 E. Danenberg Drive, per El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party also advised of having video surveillance at the location. At approximately 7:34 a.m., authorities were out with a possible suspect at a location on E. Danenberg, and who ultimately taken into custody at 7:37 a.m.
Per the logs, property allegedly burglarized from the location was found at an abandoned transient camp and additional property was found located at the rear of the AT&T business. A room at the location was reported to have not been secured and the business was accessed from the roof. The subject Julio Benavidez was booked at Imperial County Jail for burglary (459 pc).
On Tuesday, May 30, at 1:08 p.m., a reporting party in Holtville advised authorities of being extorted through text messages, according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs. The reporting party advised of receiving threatening messages from an unknown number which contained graphic images and asked for ransom money. Per the logs, the reporting party was told to pay $2500 or else there would be consequences. No suspect information available.
On Tuesday, May 30, at 10:09 p.m., a reporting party advised authorities of a subject, possibly a transient, who allegedly brandished a firearm at her at a location at 2150 N. Waterman Avenue, according to El Centro Police Department logs. The reporting party stated the subject stole property from the store and brandished the firearm at her after being asked for a receipt, per the logs. The subject was taken into custody for brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm [417(a)(1) pc]. A report was taken.
On Wednesday, May 31 at 12:59 a.m. a reporting party advised authorities of receiving an alert through Ring and was able to see a subject inside a residence in the Aurora Drive area, per El Centro Police Department logs. Per the reporting party, the residence was supposed to be vacant and had possibly been broken into.
The reporting party stated it was unknown if anything had been taken from the residence. Per the logs, the back door was shattered however there was no suspect information. A report was taken.
On Wednesday, May 31 at 2:54 p.m., a reporting party advised authorities of subjects allegedly posing as IID workers and going door to door in an area in Salton City, according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs. Per the reporting party, the subjects were allegedly dressing up as IID workers however they were not employees for the business. However, the subjects were unable to be located. Patrol checks are to be continued, per the logs.
