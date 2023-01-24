POLICE BEAT: Military ordinances safely contained, male suspect arrives at party with AR-15

- January 19 – Nothing to report.
On January 20, at 8:53 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, a reporting party called police saying they allegedly located military ordinances. Per El Centro Police logs, the residence was evacuated and the ordinances were identified as small missile type artifacts. They were described as very old and rusty, grenade-like or missile, per the logs. The ordinances were safely contained by the fire department to be turned over to the county bomb squad for destruction.
- On January 21, at 3:09 p.m. on Winterhaven Drive and Interstate-8 in Winterhaven, a reporting party pulled over on the Highway 86 exit to help her crying baby when a white male adult, last seen with gray sweatshirt and black jeans, allegedly approached her and started yelling and throwing rocks at her vehicle, per Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) logs. The RP requested the police to conduct an investigation, and said she crossed the border at the Andrade point of entrance.
- On January 22, at 2:45 a.m. on around the 700 block of Lenrey Avenue and 8th Street, a reporting party called authorities regarding a black male adult last seen returning to a party he was kicked out of allegedly brandishing a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle upon return, per El Centro Police logs. The subject, last seen wearing black clothing when returning to the location, allegedly pointed the gun at the residence and RP along with others, per the logs. The subject allegedly told the reporting party – who hid behind a gray SUV – and everyone else to get out of the residence. Imperial County Sheriff's Office sent three units on 7th and 8th to block the street, per the logs. Fire and emergency medical services personnel (AMR) were also staged at 8th and Ross behind The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. ICSO and AMR were eventually cleared. There was no further information on the suspect as he was unable to be located, per the logs.
POLICE BEAT: Military ordinances safely contained, male suspect arrives at party with AR-15
- STAFF REPORT
