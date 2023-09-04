EL CENTRO – A detail in the police logs regarding the August 31 police officer involved shooting in El Centro puts in question whether or not the suspect, a 31-year-old El Centro resident, was actually threatening police officers at the time of the incident.
At 6:09 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, El Centro Police dispatchers received a report of a robbery at the Chevron station located at 1850 S. Imperial Avenue, which is on the corner of. S. Imperia Avenue and Ocotillo Drive.
According to police records, a man in a black shirt and blue jean shorts and who was not wearing shoes drank alcohol and left the scene on foot. The complaining party pursued the suspect to the corner of Allen and Ocotillo, but records indicate the suspect was not carrying a weapon at that time, and was possibly under the influence.
The complaining party called authorities again at 6:18 a.m. to inform police that the suspect was at the corner of Waterman and Ocotillo and was carrying a rock.
Records indicate that the complaining party declined to press charges against the alleged thief.
Police caught up with the suspect at Waterman and Ocotillo. One of the officers involved requested support for the deployment of additional agents because the alleged thief continued to walk.
Records indicate that the suspect was carrying a brick in his hand, but was continuing on his way west. The records add that at 6:23 a.m. police reported gunshots at the scene, but it does not state that threats with the brick were made towards police as as originally reported by the City of El Centro.
The suspect then had a chest wound, per the logs.
The agents on the scene requested support from the County Sheriff and paramedics to treat the injured man.
At 6:24 a.m., the suspect had been detained, police reports indicate.
Three minutes later, two units of the County Sheriff arrived at the scene while city personnel blocked traffic at Waterman and Ocotillo.
At 6:45 a.m., officers requested the presence of a chaplain.
The reports add that city Public Works personnel went to the scene to place barricades around the scene of the incident. During that time, authorities did not allow the Imperial Valley Press access to the crime scene beyond the end-of-street barricades – even on public sidewalks – though the cordoned off areas of the scene were at least a block closer to the actual scene of the incident.
The outer barriers were not removed until 6 p.m.
The police went to the Department of Justice at 7:13 p.m. to notify about the death of the suspect.
On Friday, September 1, the California Department of Justice reported that, pursuant to AB 1506, the agency will independently investigate and review the case that occurred in El Centro.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the incident occurred the day before at 6:32 a.m.
The incident, which involved the El Centro Police Department, "resulted in the death of an individual" and occurred "after officers responded to a call of a commercial theft incident."
According to the California Department of Justice, the Police Shooting Investigations Team initiated an investigation pursuant to the mandates of AB 1506.
"Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review," the Justice Department stated.
In a statement, the El Centro Police reported that the incident pertaining to the suspect's death occurred minutes after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, near the corner of 19th Street and Ocotillo Drive.
According to authorities, a person reported a theft to police at a business located in the 1800 block of South Imperial Avenue.
According to the report, the suspect left the business with items allegedly stolen and was followed by the person who filed the complaint.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect as he was fleeing west on Ocotillo Drive and noticed him carrying a brick.
Officers contacted the suspect in the 1900 block of Ocotillo Drive, according to the City of El Centro's press release statement.
According to the press release, the preliminary investigation indicates that the officers verbally ordered the suspect to stop and drop the brick.
According to the statement, the suspect refused to comply with the officers' orders, turning on them and attempting to assault an officer with the brick.
The officers responded by firing their charge weapons, injuring the suspect.
According to the release, officers provided medical assistance to the suspect until paramedics from the El Centro Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived.
The suspect was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, but succumbed to injuries caused by police officers, the statement said.
The suspect was only identified as a 31-year-old man from the city of El Centro.
The police said they have contacted the California Department of Justice to conduct the investigation, which will be handled by the Justice Department's California Police Shooting Investigation Team.
State agents will independently review this shooting in which agents participated, the statement ends.
In an email, the City informed that due to the nature of the incident the authorities would not grant any in-person interviews.
The City of El Centro was reached out to by the Imperial Valley Press/Adelante Valle over the holiday weekend but did not offer any further comment on the matter as of Sunday, September 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.