CALIPATRIA – Fireworks and brush fires were not the only scene in here on Sunday, July 2 as four firefighter departments participated in the first water polo tournament in several years in the “Battle for the Hydrant,” presented by the Calipatria Lions Club.
The event contenders were Calipatria, Holtville, Brawley, and Imperial County fire departments. Two teams of 5 to 8 people took hold of a bright yellow fire hose, where they competed in spraying a keg attached to a line held up by two poles. The first team to get the keg to the opposing side earned a win.
“We invite all the fire departments locally to come participate,” Calipatria Fire Chief Jessie Llanas said.
Llanas explained that the water polo competition began in the 1970s and carried on into the early 2000s, typically held on the 4th of July. In 2003 the event was no longer held, and this year is the first year that it was brought back.
The water polo event showcased the athleticism, skill, and teamwork of the participating players. Spectators were treated to a volley of sprays from the hose in between matches to their delight in the hot desert sun and over 110-degree temps.
After several matches that spanned for two hours, the Brawley Fire Department claimed the win.
Llanas explained that the winning fire department get to sign and take home a red decorative fire hydrant for two weeks.
After the two weeks are up, it is put into hiding for another department to try and “steal.”
The hydrant is a refurbished model of the original 1970s hydrant, which will be put on display at Pioneer’s Museum, Llanas said. Brawley also got to take home multiple trophies.
The Imperial County Fire Department won the event last, so they transported the hydrant to Calipatria before Brawley Fire’s win.
