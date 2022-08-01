NILAND — Councilmembers expressed frustration during Northend Action Council’s Town Hall Meeting Thursday evening over postal officials not keeping community members informed about the status of the town’s post office. Councilwoman Diana Juarez said the council has been sending emails to postal officials and elected representatives after Niland’s Post Office was destroyed by a fire February 20.
“We want everyone to know we are not staying quiet,” she added. Niland’s Post Office not only served Niland, but also surrounding resorts and the city of Bombay Beach as well as Slab City.
Juarez said she is still being charged for a P.O. box and is only able to pick up her mail on certain days, at specified times and after showing identification. “We’re picking up our mail as if we were general delivery,” she added. “General delivery is not charged.” Juarez urged citizens to contact their representatives and file complaints with the postal service. “We need to continue to call even if it’s every day,” she added.
In other business, California Department of Transportation Professional Engineer Hanh-Dung Khuu shared with the community details about the Collison Severity Reduction Project.
“There’s $10 million dedicated to help make the roads safer all along (Highway) 111,” Khuu said. The project includes overlaying the road’s surface and incorporating rumble strips on the outside and inside of the lanes, she added. Another aspect of the project includes pavement and sign upgrades at the intersection of Hwy 111 and 4th Street in Niland.
“We are very careful when we cross the freeway because we have to put the whole package to make sure the cars slow down,” she added. Khuu said an entire package includes signage as well as a rapid flashing beacon which will enhance the crosswalk’s safety.
Questions were raised by community members about the possibility of employing more aggressive deterrents to prevent speeding through town on Highway 111.
Khuu said Caltrans starts with the least invasive techniques to slow traffic first before moving to more aggressive actions like rumble bars. “Rumble bars do work, but people will complain about the noise” she said.
The Northend Action Council meets once a month at 6 p.m. Dates and locations of the meeting vary and are posted at multiple businesses throughout the Northend of Imperial County.
