EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved development of the New River Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) after being awarded $167,000 by the California State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) U.S.-Mexico Border Rivers Program.
The ultimate goal of the PER, according to Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa, is to determine best options for a Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Imperial County to treat New River pollution from Mexico to ensure the river meets California Water Quality Standards.
Figueroa presented the project to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 16, leading the board to vote unanimously, without discussion, to approve of the report.
“There will be no fiscal impact to the general fund<" Figueroa said. "The SWRCB will provide grant funding for the project in the amount of $167,000, and will be appropriated in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.”
This project has been nearly a year in the making, according to the background information included in the agenda, with the County originally applying to the SWRCB for a grant to co-fund the PER on August 22, 2022. It was awarded on January 25, 2023.
The PER would identify treatment options and potential locations for the WWTP, and the $167,000 would serve as the required co-funding commitment for a larger grant of $500,000 by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 through the United States Army Corps of Engineers to develop the WWTP.
According to the SWRCB’s website, the present-day channel of the New River was created in 1905-07 when the Colorado River washed out diversionary works, and the entire Colorado River flow coursed into the Salton Basin creating the New and Alamo River channels, and the present Salton Sea, thus the name "new" river.
Currently, the New River's headwaters originate about 15 miles south of the City of Mexicali in the Mexicali Valley, Mexico, according to the site. The New River carries urban runoff, treated municipal wastes, untreated and partially treated industrial wastes, and agricultural runoff from the Mexicali Valley into the United States.
While the river may be considered “new” its pollution issues are not, with the site discussing that historically, the New River has been recognized as a significant pollution problem since at least the late 1940s, primarily because of its extremely high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria and offensive odor at the International Boundary.
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar, who has made the cleaning of the New River one of his top priorities as a County Supervisor, requested that the county work directly with the City of Calexico moving forward.
“The Imperial Irrigation District, the County of Imperial, and a Calexico did get together in an agreement to support specific projects were meant for the New River … I would ask the chair to work with the City of Calexico, who is the lead for this project, even though all three of us are participants along with the state,” Escobar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.