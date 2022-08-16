This is the week that prep football fans across the Imperial Valley have been waiting for since last November, the return of Friday Night Lights.
Except this year, the football season starts with Thursday Night Lights when the Imperial Valley League’s Calexico Bulldogs travel to play the Palo Verde Yellowjackets at Scott Stadium in Blythe at 7:00 p.m.
And this year also ends with Saturday Night Lights when the Calipatria Hornets will debut their new 2022 head coach Benny Carter-Martin when they meet the Desert Christian Conquerors at Desert Christian High at 7:00 p.m.
Both games were originally scheduled for Friday night, with the Calexico game becoming the first concession to the Imperial Valley Football Officials Association’s current lack of a sufficient number of varsity-certified referees.
Calipatria’s game was postponed due to a similar shortage of referees in the Riverside County Football Officials Association.
The current IVFOA shortage prompted the request that the CIF-San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference move games on certain weeks to either Thursday or Saturday until enough officials are certified.
In addition to the unique opening night, the game should be an interesting matchup putting the 2021 CIF Division V champion ‘Jackets against last season’s D-V semi-finalist Bulldogs.
For the 2022 playoffs, both teams are now competing in CIF D-IV and last year’s 15-6 Palo Verde win was a harbinger of good things to come for both teams.
Friday night will find officials at three Valley home games at Brawley, Holtville, and Vincent Memorial Catholic while Central and Calipatria will be on the road and Imperial has their bye week.
At Warne Field in Brawley Friday night for the second year in a row, the Brawley High Wildcats will open their season against a CIF State champion when the Wildcats welcome the defending CIF D-II and 2021 CIF-State champion Scripps Ranch High Falcons at 7:00 p.m.
Also on Friday night, the Southwest High Eagles will travel across the county to play Holtville at Birger Field at 7:00 p.m. Last year the Vikings defeated the Eagles 36-29 at Southwest and in addition to reversing the venue the two teams have reversed CIF divisions as well with Holtville moving to D-IV and Southwest to D-V.
Vincent Memorial rounds out the home games Friday night as they host the San Diego High Cavers at Southwest High at 7:00 p.m., which generally serves as their home field when available. The Scots will be looking for revenge after losing 55-8 in San Diego last August.
Speaking of revenge, the Central Spartans will open the 2022 season at Mt. Carmel High looking to avenge a 33-17 loss to the 2021 CIF D-III semi-finalist Sundevils at 7:00 p.m.
This also marks the second week of the 2022 girls’ volleyball non-league game schedule as several CIF-SDS Southeastern Conference interleague and Riverside-Imperial County matches are on tap.
In volleyball action Tuesday, the Calexico High Bulldog girls’ will have their home opening match of the season when they host the Palo Verde Yellowjackets at 5:00 p.m. while Central hosts the Coachella Valley Arabs at the Spartan Gym at 6:00 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, Imperial Valley League foes Holtville and Imperial will meet in a non-league match at the Tiger Gym at 6:00 p.m. The two teams will meet twice later in the season in IVL play.
Wednesday the Southwest High girls’ travel to Rancho Mirage High to take on the Rattlers at 5:30 p.m. then Friday the Eagles travel to Pine Valley to play the Mt. Empire High Redhawks also scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Central’s volleyball team will travel to the Wildcat Gym to take on Brawley in a non-league rivalry game at 6:00 p.m.
WEEK 1
Aug. 18 Calexico @ Palo Verde
Aug. 19 Scripps Ranch @ Brawley
Aug. 19 Southwest @ Holtville
Aug. 19 San Diego @ Vincent MC (Southwest)
Aug. 19 Central @ Mt. Carmel (SD)
Aug. 19 Calipatria @ Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes)
Aug. 19 BYE Imperial
