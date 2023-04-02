IMPERIAL – PrimeLending and California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) will conduct a free seminar to educate individuals on details of the 20% Dream for All Program from CalHFA and starting the home buying process, down payment and closing cost options, according to a press release.
“CalHFA guides first time home buyers through the home buying process through finances and programs,” the release reads.
“When I was first made aware some months ago by CalHFA regarding the parameters of this program, I felt confident that it would make a positive impact in my local community and especially for ‘medium to high income’ earning families who really had a need for this type of program,” Veronica Platero, PrimeLending Production Manager said, regarding CA Dream for All Program.
“I’ve been looking forward to being able to offer this opportunity to the members of my community,” Platero said. “I have to admit that my staff and I have been anxious for the program to go live and now that it’s here, I can truly say that we are super excited about it!”
At PrimeLending, CalHFA loans have been a good percentage of the PrimeLending business for many years, however, the CA Dream for All program brings a new twist to what they can offer as a lender to individuals who qualify for the program, an informational document provided by PrimeLending reads.
“It is unique to any first-time homebuyer programs I’ve ever seen in my career, and I can truly say that I’ve never seen a program as generous as this one,” Platero said. “Although we are extremely excited about this unique opportunity to participate in a program that truly brings the California dream of homeownership to a reality, it is extremely important that we provide the members of our community with a clear understanding of the loan program requirements, guidelines and qualifications.”
Platero said the main goal for conducting this seminar is to “take the time to provide a high-level overview and educate our clients, potential borrowers and our partners on what this first-time homebuyer program entails.”
“Being a first-time homebuyer is the first and foremost requirement however, we want to expand on some important highlights and requirements regarding this program as well,” Platero said.
Per an informational flyer, the seminar will also provide tips ensuring a smooth home buying process.
The free seminar will take place at the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Tuesday, April 4, in Imperial, at 6:00 p.m., according to an event flyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.