Prison employees deliver for less-fortunate families

Heather Duarte, community resource manager/handicraft manager, Calipatria State Prison; Maria Nava-Froelich, director-coordinator, Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center; mom Katie Britan and her daughter pose with Santa and his elves during the Calipatria State Prison employees’ drive-thru toy giveaway Tuesday at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center. COURTESY PHOTO
Misty McKensie and her sons pose with Santa and his elves during the Calipatria State Prison employees’ drive-thru toy giveaway held Tuesday at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center. COURTESY PHOTO
CALIPATRIA -- The Calipatria Unified School District and the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center and volunteers partnered with the Calipatria State Prison employees and to provide Christmas gifts and emergency food boxes to 106 children and their families from Calipatria and Niland
The Christmas drive-thru event was held Tuesday at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center.
“A warm thank you goes to Heather Duarte, the prison’s community resource manager/handicraft manager and the Calipatria State Prison employees for their generous sponsorship and to everyone who adopted these less fortunate kids and their families to help bring them the Christmas joy during this holiday season,” the resource center said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.