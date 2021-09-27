Probation report could impact couple's plea agreement

BRAWLEY — New information may impact the sentencing in the case of a husband and wife who recently pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of their minor son.
Jordan Wallace Skipper, 34, and Selena Renee Skipper, 39, originally were due for sentencing on Friday, Sept. 24, but through an agreement from both councils, had their sentencing hearing rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. on, Friday, Oct. 1.
Judge Juan Ulloa agreed to reschedule once he heard from Jordan Skipper’s attorney, Raj Singh, and Selena Skipper’s attorney, Jason Amavisca.
The Skippers were originally charged with two counts of willful harm/injury to a child, and one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of their son, 2-month-old Eric. The child died in August 2017 due to causes attributed to severe neglect.
The couple originally entered pleas of not guilty on all counts.
The delay in sentencing was due to the submission of a new probation report from the Imperial County Probation Department.
The report has new allegations that weren’t included in the report provided to Singh and Amavisca when the Skippers entered into a plea agreement on Aug. 30.
The agreement eliminated all charges other than involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of four years.
Per the deal, each defendant will serve a straight, three-year sentence in Imperial County Jail, with probation denied and no supervision upon release.
The newly presented probation report, which Williams said he received Friday morning, recommends a sentence of four years based on aggravating factors alleged.
Amavisca explained to Judge Ulloa that the new report has new aggravating circumstances that are asserted, as well as a prior prison term that wasn’t previously included.
It was Judge Poli Flores who accepted the Skippers’ change of plea on Aug. 30.
“Judge Flores may not know this,” Ulloa said of the new report, which Ulloa felt could possibly change Flores’ decision to take the plea.
Selena Skipper appeared in court Friday for sentencing by Ulloa. She had filed an Arbuckle waiver — a waiver that allows a defendant to be sentenced by a judge other than the one who took a plea.
Jordan Skipper did not file such a waiver.
According to Jordan Skipper’s Imperial County Jail booking information, he was booked July 24 on a new charge of willfully threatening to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury to another person.
Circumstances surrounding this charge were not disclosed.
Jordan did show threatening behavior during his and Selena’s court appearance Aug. 30.
After accepting their plea on that day, Flores subsequently granted the Skippers a Cruz waiver.
This waiver allowed the two to be released on their own recognizance under the promise they would appear and self-surrender to the court on Aug 30.
During the Aug. 30 hearing, Singh requested that the Skippers’ release be extended for an additional week so they can appear for a court date in Texas for a Child Protective Services matter regarding another child of theirs.
Singh said the Skippers’ parental rights were at stake by not appearing and requested that the co-defendants be released until Sept. 17 so they would have time to drive to Texas.
The prosecuting attorney adamantly opposed this request, and Flores denied the extension.
After the ruling, Jordan Skipper raged at the prosecuting attorney and began yelling expletives at her.
Sheriff’s deputies closed in on Skipper to stop him from approaching the prosecutor’s table.
Jordan Skipper was placed in handcuffs and removed from the courtroom. His wife was also placed in handcuffs and was escorted away without resistance.
“I apologize on behalf of my husband,” Selena Skipper told Flores before she was taken away.
The Skippers’ arrest followed an investigation by the Brawley Police Department.
Selena Skipper was taken into custody at her residence on Branch Street in Hallsville, Texas, and was transferred to Imperial County Jail on July 14, 2020.
Jordan Skipper was arrested about 11 p.m. on July 19, 2020, at a residence on West Malan Street in Brawley.
He was subsequently booked into ICJ at 1 a.m. on July 20, 2020.
At the time, the Skippers were each booked on $50,000 bail for willful cruelty to a child.
In August 2020, the two were each rebooked with $500,000 bail, as well as with the addition of an “any hold” charge, meaning an additional charge was pending.
