HEBER – Proyecto Heber held its inaugural Proyecto Heber Gala on Friday, August 4 here at the newly renovated Prestige Imperial Valley event hall (formerly known as Club Lohoo).
The night served as a dinner and dance gala event for the nonprofit, and a grand opening of sorts for Prestige, Proyecto Heber Co-Founder Diahna Garcia-Ruiz said, where the club also aided Prestige in preparation for the dual-use event.
"They wanted someone that represented Heber to host the very first ever event," she said. "We had only five weeks to get everything together and all of our sponsors came through in that short timeframe."
Garcia-Ruiz said the gala fundraiser was "specifically for our back to school shoe drive," where 92 local children will be receiving tennis shoes from the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
She said the students are referred to Proyecto Heber by school counselors based on need from the areas of Heber, Seeley, Calexico Unified School District schools, Desert Oasis High School, Central Union High School, Southwest High School and the Westmorland Union Elementary district.
"We covered about 40% of the shoes with this gala," Garcia-Ruiz said. "We are still looking for shoe sponsors."
To inquire about shoe sponsorships for the children aided by Proyecto Heber contact Diahna Garcia-Ruiz at (760) 455-1790.
