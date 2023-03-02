Public comment period open for potential Lithium Valley tax revenues

IMPERIAL COUNTY — On Tuesday, February 28, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to open the public comment period for suggestions and ideas regarding community spending priorities for potential Lithium Valley tax revenues.
According to a County of Imperial press release, the public comment period will be open for 60 days, from March 1 to April 30.
"This is an opportunity for persons and organizations to submit written input regarding regional priorities," the release states.
According to the release, in general, the County of Imperial and Board of Supervisors are seeking funding priorities within the following broad categories:
- Administration and infrastructure
- Environmental mitigation and protection
- Public safety
- Quality of life (education, healthcare, arts and culture, recreation, housing)
- Cities and unincorporated towns
- Council of government/regional activities
- Other
There are three options that comments can be submitted:
- U.S. mail addressed to:
County Executive Office
Attn: Renewable Energy / Lithium Subcommittee
940 Main Street, Suite 208
El Centro, CA 92243
- Sending an e-mail) to: lithiumvalley@co.imperial.ca.us, or
- In-person testimony where the Board of Supervisors would hold an informal public hearing on March 21 at 11:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers.
"This potential tax revenue stems from SB 125, which created a Lithium production (extraction) tax.," the release reads. "Said tax will generate new tax revenue to both the State of California and the County of Imperial. In general, the State will receive 20% of the revenues while the County will receive 80%."
"Additionally, the law provides that the County will spend 305 of the funds they receive on projects within host communities," it reads. "The host communities are both incorporated and unincorporated areas within the County of Imperial nearer where the geothermal/lithium production will occur."
According to the release, below is a brief regarding the gross tax amount:
- <20,000 Metric Tons = $400 / Metric Ton
- 20,001-30,000 Metric Tons = $600 / Metric Ton
- >30,000 Metric Tons = $800 / Metric Ton
"The anticipated revenue from lithium production is unknown at this time and can range from $0 to $30 million or more annually depending on the number of lithium production facilities and the tonnage ultimately extracted," the release reads.
For more information on Lithium Valley, the Incentives Program, and Economic Investment Opportunity Plan, visit www.LithiumValley.ImperialCounty.org.
