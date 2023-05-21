EL CENTRO – The County of Imperial is pleased to announce that public comments received regarding community spending priorities for potential tax revenues from the extraction of rare minerals surrounding the development of “Lithium Valley” are now available for public review.
According to a County of Imperial Press release, this valuable feedback from community members will play a crucial role in shaping the allocation of funds generated by the lithium industry for the betterment of our community. The work surrounding rare mineral extraction and Lithium Valley presents an opportunity for economic growth and development in Imperial County, the release states.
"As part of our commitment to transparency and community engagement, the County sought input from residents, businesses, and stakeholders to identify their priorities for utilizing the tax revenues generated by this industry," the release reads. "During a two-month timeframe to receive input, the County received numerous comments reflecting a wide range of perspectives and ideas."
According to the release, the public comments touch upon various aspects of community development, including but not limited to:
• Infrastructure improvements
• Education and workforce development
• Environmental conservation
• Healthcare and social services
• Recreation and public spaces
• Economic diversification
"The County believes that involving the community in decision-making processes is vital for creating a prosperous and inclusive future, and are grateful for the active participation and valuable insights shared by our community members throughout this public comment period," the release reads.
To ensure transparency and accessibility, the compiled public comments are now available for review and accessible on the Lithium Valley website at LithiumValley.ImperialCounty.org or obtained in person at the County of Imperial Executive Office during regular business hours.
"We encourage all interested individuals and organizations to take this opportunity to familiarize themselves with the diverse range of ideas put forth by their fellow community members," the press release states.
The County will carefully analyze and consider these public comments in conjunction with expert advice and other relevant factors to determine the most effective and equitable allocation of tax revenues from lithium extraction, it reads.
"We remain committed to making informed decisions that reflect the needs and aspirations of our community," the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.