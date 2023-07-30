IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Public Health Department announced on Friday, July 28 that a local mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
According to a press release from the Imperial County Public Health Department, the mosquito pool was identified in the City of Imperial in the vicinity of Cannon Drive. The sample was collected on July 26 and results were received on Friday, July 28. Per the release, this is the first positive mosquito pool for WNV identified in Imperial County this year.
“As the weather warms up, mosquitoes become more active, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases," Stephen Munday, M.D., Imperial County Public Health Officer said in the release. "These diseases can be serious, so it is important that individuals protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are encouraged to take steps to eliminate any standing water on their property that could serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”
The Public Health Department’s Vector Control Program has approximately 52 mosquito traps placed in strategic areas throughout the county, mostly within city limits. The traps are checked several times a week and mosquito pools are collected weekly, according to the release.
“Our agency will continue monitoring disease activity and treat affected areas,” Jeff Lamoure, Deputy Director of Environmental Health, said in the release. “Although the positive mosquitoes were collected in a specific area, all county residents should take precautions, like wearing insect repellent and minimizing outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.”
According to the press release, severe symptoms of WNV include fever, nausea, vomiting and seizures. Most individuals who are infected with WNV will not experience any illness, while others will have only mild symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches. However, WNV can be severe in the elderly and individuals with lowered compromised immune systems.
WNV is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, per the release. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.
According to the release, individuals can reduce their risk of mosquito-borne diseases by taking the following precautions:
- Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions to prevent mosquito bites.
- Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.- Limit time outdoors during dawn and early evening.
- When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants when mosquitos are most active (during dusk and dawn).
Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that can support mosquito breeding by:
- Draining or eliminating, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, toys, or any other container where mosquitos can breed.
- Emptying and changing the water in birdbaths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to destroy potential mosquito habitats.
- Draining or filling temporary pools of water with dirt.
- Keeping swimming pool water treated and circulating.
- Contact Vector Control if there is a significant mosquito problem where you live or work.
If you think you or anyone in your household has symptoms that are causing you concern, contact your healthcare provider, the release states.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a useful search tool that the public can use to find the repellent products most appropriate for them and their families. The tool is available at epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.
For general information about West Nile Virus or to report a problem with mosquitoes in Imperial County please contact Environmental Health Division at (442) 265-1888. For addition information related to WNV, please visit California Department of Public Heath’s website at Westnile.ca.gov.
