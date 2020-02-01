Scenes from day one of the Holtville Rotary Wrestling Invitational. The tournament, now in its 57th year kicked off on Friday. More than 450 wrestlers from 47 schools hit the mats (there were eight in total — five in the gym, one in the wrestling room and two outside), making the 2020 tournament the largest yet. Friday’s action saw the tournament field winnowed down to 56 semifinalists, 14 of whom will be crowned tourney champs later today, with finals set to commence around 5 p.m. PHOTOS AARON BODUS
Ready, set, wrestle!
Aaron Bodus
