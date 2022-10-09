Hello, I am very pleased to re-make your acquaintance. My name is Roman Flores and I am the new Editor of the Imperial Valley Press.
Some of you may remember me as a fresh-faced, 20-something reporter when I first worked for IV Press between 2010 and 2011. Believe it or not, I’ve grown in more than just waist size since then (har-har).
I want you to know why I’m really here: I’m here to serve you, Imperial Valley.
I see this editor position as a community service more than anything else because, ultimately, the news exists to keep the people informed for their own benefit, betterment, and the positive growth of their communities.
Though I’m a moderate, I plan to try and steer this ship squarely down the middle because I believe – and most of you have told me – that most of us live somewhere in the middle. I believe this middling approach will fill the void this county is sorely in need of with regards to print news coverage.
The IV Press will continue to be informative, educational, and entertaining. I want us to continue to deliver you the facts so you can make up your own minds. And I believe we all want to continue to see interesting articles with great photos, see online content, and an even deeper focus on local news coverage around the Imperial Valley.
I am grateful that I have inherited a very talented, intelligent, diverse, and wonderful local news team. I’m surrounded by an exceptionally talented staff, including our fearless General Manager Ms. Singh, who will continue to run our day-to-day operations.
I now have the privilege of helping bring that product I so loved as a child to you, our readers, an opportunity of which I am extremely grateful. As editor, I plan to leave my door open to the public as much as possible. (That’s not an invitation to call me every single day though … we still have daily deadlines to meet.)
For all the politicos out there: I’m not one to be manipulated. Whatever your personal political affiliations are is between you, God (should you choose to believe in Him), your family, and your chosen political party, should you be affiliated. Manipulation is, in fact, one of my biggest pet peeves. Don’t try it.
Though I’m friendly, I don’t like pulling punches. We will continue to dig, so get your answers together because we will continue to probe (pun intended). As we continue to go that extra mile in our reporting, our sources should know they can trust us to quote them accurately and respectfully, without agendas.
That being said, I still plan for you, dear reader, to see that I am still your neighborhood news man; I’m just going through a metamorphosis from “Your Friendly Neighborhood Reporter” to “Your Friendly IV Press Editor.” I hope to be a big part of building upon the positivity that already exists here, and I hope it leads to more Valley-ites reading the IV Press, more subscribers, an even wider circulation, and readers enjoying our morning news with their breakfast or morning coffee daily.
One of my wise news-source friends recently said I’m honest, respectful, and people trust me because I have been an active member of the Valley, having been in various local music groups, church-related service, and reporting locally for about a decade. I hope – as one friend called it – my “wholesome” vibe permeates this entire publication, adding even more to the great group of people that are already here behind the scenes.
If I have any agenda at all it’s that I want to do all I can from this post for the betterment of our Imperial Valley community and ensure many voices are heard, even the underdogs and “the little guy.”
I want our readers know we report the truth.
I am a servant of Truth, and in Truth, I will do my best and hardest to deliver our readers unbiased news day-in and day-out. Join us for the ride; it’s going to be a great one.
