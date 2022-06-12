COUNTY — According to an unofficial Election Results update registered Friday on the Registrar’s website for the June 7 Primary Election, tallies point to some of the race leaders.
Among Board of Supervisors races, Jesus Eduardo Escobar has 930 votes for 1st District, John Hawk 893 votes for 5th District.
Robert F. Menvielle, has a total of 5,222 votes for assessor, while Karina B. Alvarez has the majority as the sole candidate for the auditor-controller race.
Chuck Storey leads with 6,048 total votes for clerk-recorder, Mario Vela with 3,460 votes for district attorney, Fred. S Miramontes heads the Sheriff race with 7,441 votes and Suzanne C. Bermudez has the total votes for the treasurer-tax collector as the only candidate for the race.
In terms of Imperial Irrigation seats, Alex Cardenas has a total of 1,168 votes for Division 1, Karin Eugenio a total of 1,049 votes for Division 5, and Gina Young Dockstater leads with 705 votes, followed by Ramon Castro, 426 votes, and Don C. Campbell with 402 votes on Division 3.
The majority of measures on the ballot have been favored by the community, while Measure A has more votes against them.
The unofficial update includes polling site ballots and vote-by-mail ballots received or post-marked on or before Election Day and it’s not a final tally of all ballots. As mandated by the State of California, the Registrar of Voters has until July 7, 2022, to certify the election.
