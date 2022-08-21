'Redemption:' Central beats Mt. Carmel, 48-20

SAN DIEGO – Vowing not to have a repeat of last season’s opening game defeat, the Central Union High School Spartan football team scored 41 unanswered points en route to a 48-20 win over the Mt. Carmel High Sundevils here Friday night.
“It was redemption for last season … we didn’t show well against them last year but last night we showed up,” said Central coach David Pena. “Our defense swarmed to the ball. They have a good offense but our defense was ready for them.”
The Central offense showed up as well, unleashing a passing attack that saw senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez throw for 154 yards and four touchdowns, three of which accounted for Central’s first three scores.
Rodriguez put Central on the scoreboard in the first quarter connecting with sophomore wide-out Sergio Garcia on a 32-yard touchdown pass and then finding senior slot receiver Gavin Marini on a 15-yard touchdown toss.
Leading 13-0 going into the second quarter, Rodriguez threw a pass over the middle to junior Artie Estrada, who then broke tackles and worked around other would-be tacklers to find the end zone on an 86-yard play.
The Central special teams came up with a big play late in the second quarter that resulted in the Spartans’ next score.
A bad snap on a Sundevil punt deep in their own territory resulted in Central senior linebacker Charlie Sullivan tackling the punter at the Mt. Carmel one-yard line.
Sullivan, now playing running back, scored a Central touchdown from three yards out and then converted a two-point conversion to put the Spartans up 27-0 at halftime.
“Charlie had a big night and all seniors had big nights and they are all-in on this season and they see what the team can do if we play like a unit,” Pena said.
In the third quarter, Sullivan scored on a 39-yard touchdown run while Rodriguez again connected with Estrada with a four-yard touchdown pass to put Central 41-0.
Sullivan capped scoring in the fourth quarter when he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage. He got loose using his championship track-sprinter speed and was off on an 83-yard touchdown run.
This Friday night at Cal Jones Field at 7 p.m., Central (1-0) will play their 2022 home opening game when they host the Point Loma High Pointers (1-0), who crushed Santana High 48-10 at home.
Pena said he is glad to be home, thankful for the support of the team at Mt. Carmel and gearing up for the Pointers.
“We had a good crowd at Mt. Carmel, which we as a team appreciated them being here to support us,” Pena said. “We’re going to enjoy this win for one day and then it’s back to work.”
