Redondo accident costs County, insurance carrier $10 million

EL CENTRO — The traffic accident that occurred about two years ago at the corner of Aten and Forrester roads, which killed Deputy Sheriff Anthony Redondo, cost Imperial County and its insurance company just over $10 million, according to documents turned over to the press after the filing of a Public Records request to the Office of County Counsel.
County Counsel Eric Havens clarified in an email that the local government has a deductible of $200,000, so the rest of the $10,077,500 was paid by the insurance company.
The June 26, 2021 accident affected brothers Andrés and Manuel Orozco, 27 and 32 years old, respectively, as well as Luis Amarillas, 18; siblings Sergio and Jesús Ruelas, 27 and 31, respectively, and Trent Cox, 18.
In the Manuel Orozco, et. al., v. County of Imperial case, the parties reached an agreement that dismisses the claims brought against the County and, at the same time, releases the local government from any further liability.
Agreement documents show County supervisors approved most of those payments last February in a closed meeting.
In the cases of Amarillas and the Ruelas brothers, the defendants paid $750,000 each.
Cox, who was represented by another attorney, was awarded $450,000, while C.M.C. Harvesting received $27,500. The agreements with Cox and the private company were signed by County CEO Miguel Figueroa in July 2022, while the agreements with the other five affected were signed back in March.
Documents released by the County say Manuel Orozco III received $2 million dollars.
His brother, Andres, who was the most impacted in the accident, signed a $5.3 million settlement, of which the county paid $105,280 in workers' compensation, $2.7 million in attorney fees to the law firm Panish, Shea, Boyle, Ravipudi, LLC, and $2.5 million to USAA Annuity Services Corporation. The latter, in turn, will give Andrés Orozco a sum of $11,039 per month for 40 years starting next November.
On a June 26, 2021 posting on his website, South Pasadena Attorney Michael S. Carrillo, who back then represented most of the plaintiffs, stated Imperial County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Redondo was responding to a call for service while driving his patrol car, a late-model sport utility vehicle marked through a stop sign and collided with a work truck carrying a crew from CMC Harvesting, Inc. of El Centro.
When the truck entered a field near the intersection of Aten and Forrester roads, several of the six occupants, including Andrés Orozco, were thrown from the ground and trapped under the trailer towed by the vehicle.
A second CMC crew that was behind the truck as it was returning from a job site, rushed to the aid of their co-workers, using shovels to free the trapped men, the publication states.
Orozco and one other passenger were airlifted to Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs. The other four passengers were transferred to other nearby hospitals. Redondo died of his injuries and was buried on July 10 in El Centro. Since then, Redondo has received multiple honors, including the naming of an Imperial park.
“(Andrés) Orozco’s traumatic brain injury appears to be the worst of the casualties because the circumstances surrounding his ejection from the truck were the worst,” Carrillo wrote in the publication. “Since then, he has been transferred from the intensive care unit where he was kept on an endotracheal breathing tube and is currently waiting for a bed to open up in a rehabilitation center.”
Manuel Orozco was a 33-year-old crew foreman and Andrés’ older brother who was driving the CMC Harvesting truck, the lawyer wrote.
According to Carrillo’s interviews with passengers in a car two vehicles back from the crashes, the Sheriff's Office patrol car had no sirens or light bars on when the crash occurred.
In an interview with former Imperial Valley Press reporter Gary Redfern, Carrillo said Andrés Orozco was cared for in his home because state workers’ compensation benefits have not been available to place him in a care facility where he should be.
The lawyer added after the accident that Andrés can speak but he is “cognitively slower.”
Manuel also suffered some effects of a traumatic brain injury, but must also deal with other problems, including “watching his brother suffer,” Carrillo said in the interview.
The six men in the work truck, which was pulling a large trailer, worked for CMC Harvesting and were traveling south on Forrester Road back to where they met for work earlier in the day, Carrillo said.
There are also financial effects as the men’s injuries have limited or impeded their ability to work, Carrillo said, affecting their families. Andrés has custody of his two children while Manuel has a wife and children.
Amarillas was still a high school student when the accident occurred and has missed some of his favorite activities, his attorney said.
Cox’s lawsuit stated that the young man had injuries to his neck, back, right arm and wrist, a concussion, a collapsed lung, and burns to his arm that required skin grafts. Cox was a client of San Diego attorney Tyler R. Campbell.
A preliminary report from the California Highway Patrol shown by the lawyer to the reporter indicated that the Chevrolet Tahoe truck in which Redondo was driving was going 104 miles per hour five seconds before impact.
The Chevrolet Silverado driven by Manuel Orozco heading south on Forrester Road – which has no stop at the intersection – was traveling at 70 miles per hour.
The CHP detailed that Redondo slowed down seconds before the crash, then slowed down and sped up once again, however, incident witnesses claimed Redondo never slowed down as he approached Forrester Road.
The 25-year-old sheriff's deputy was also not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the patrol car in the accident in addition to having his lights and siren turned off, the CHP eventually reported.
The Sheriff's deputy was responding to an emergency call issued in Seeley for a mental health case.
Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jones set a hearing for November 2022 as part of the lawsuit.
The CHP's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team issued a 232-page report confirming the attorneys’ findings.
