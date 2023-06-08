EL CENTRO – With final music notes and overtones wafting through the El Centro night air, long-time Great Spartan Band Director Renee Baker gave her final wave to the crowd of Spartans as its music director at the recent Central Union High School Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony here on Thursday, June 1.
Baker retires as the Central Union High School band director after 27 years teaching there, replacing local music legend – Jimmie Cannon, who passed away in 2009. Baker began teaching at Central in 1996 after Cannon retired. Baker also became the director of local community music group, Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz, after Cannon passed away in 2009.
Baker, being born in El Centro and having been schooled at Hedrick Elementary, Wilson Junior High and Central before college, felt it was the right time for her to retire, yet she knew since her own high school days that she wanted to become a teacher, she said.
“I always knew I was going to teach, I just didn’t know that it was going to be music,” Baker said. “Growing up I always enjoyed teaching: I taught swimming at home, I coached swimming, I taught clarinet lessons at home, I just didn’t know it was going to be music until I started college.”
As a music student, Baker was one of very few local musicians, historically, who were simultaneously in the band and string orchestra music programs in local Imperial Valley, she said, having played violin under former orchestra program directors Carolyn Sechrist in grade school since fourth grade, and Joel Jacklich in her high school and Imperial Valley College years.
Baker graduated from Central Union High School in 1980 and IVC in 1982 with an associate’s degree in music before earning her Bachelor’s in music education from the University of Redlands in 1985, and later a Master’s in curriculum and instruction from San Diego State University in 1995.
“I just wanted to help kids; it was just something I really enjoyed,” Baker said of why she chose to become a teacher. “When I got into school I liked to help my teachers and I liked to get into school and do extra work … and a couple of my sisters were teachers and a couple of my nieces now are teachers,” Baker said, agreeing that being an educator runs in her family.
Baker started teaching in the Imperial Valley professionally at Holtville’s Finley Elementary, teaching Kindergarten half-day and music half-day, for two years. As she moved on to teach at Holtville Middle School, baker took over for retired music teacher Jack Kelly, and continued teaching music in Holtville schools.
Baker taught in Holtville schools 11 years prior to teaching at Central Union High School, once again entering into a teaching post behind a long-time teacher as Jimmie Cannon retired.
“In Holtville, I learned a lot about teaching the different instruments and music, providing the opportunities for kids,” Baker said, “and at Central I think it’s just been providing the opportunities for trips … bringing people in like Maynard Ferguson, Arturo O'Farrill, Arturo Sandoval, Ronald and Bryan Carter, Walter Beasley, and Derek Cannon for clinics, and we took the students to concerts.”
Baker made her mark in music locally through her students and those she directed, her former students and colleagues said.
Baker was one of the original members of Valley Jazz when Jimmie Cannon started the group in 1988. Another one of the group’s founding members, long-time trumpeter and Brawley resident Sal Ortiz, said losing Baker as a teacher and director leaves a big void in local music programs.
“She’s just been everything after Jimmie passed away and she took over,” Ortiz said. “She’s been there (in Valley Jazz) from the beginning, 35 years I think. She played bari-sax and then when he passed away she took over the reins, and thank goodness.”
Oddly enough history seems to be repeating itself again in the Central Union music department; as Baker had large shoes to fill in taking over for Jimmie Cannon as one of his former students, after making her own mark in music as a director, her former student, Patrick Yanni, is leaving his post as the Southwest High School band director to fill Baker’s shoes at Central.
Yanni was Baker’s music student at Central for three years starting in 2003, and was again under her direction in what later became known as Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz (JCVJ) after Cannon’s passing.
Yanni played with JCVJ off and on throughout the years but has been playing with the group consistently these past 10 years, all of which have been directed by Baker.
As the music teacher at Central, Yanni said he remembers Baker as “very dedicated, very knowledgeable” as a teacher, stating “she had a special way of motivating students to do their best.”
Both Baker and Yanni said one thing that marks Baker’s time at Central was “giving students opportunities” to grow in music, repeatedly bringing in outside professional musicians and performers to give clinics in jazz, Latin jazz and other band-oriented music in order to broaden local music students’ horizons.
“I think bringing us to the bigger musical world and bringing them to us was a really big thing that she did for us,” Yanni said of his former teacher.
Yanni said Baker’s tutelage, not only as a music teacher but a colleague later on in his life, are partially what inspired him to want to study music in college and also were instrumental in his development as a teacher, as the field trips to parades, concerts and music festivals that Baker took her students also undoubtedly left a positive, lasting mark on her students.
“When we saw the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra was the day I decided that I wanted to study music,” Yanni said of a field trip Baker took him and other students on while he was a Spartan.
In addition to that trip, Baker and her music students fundraised annually to be able to afford trips to New Orleans to participate in the famed Mardi Gras parade (four times), as well as “smaller” trips to New York, Toronto and Long Beach for music festivals to see the likes of jazz greats Dave Brubeck and Herbie Hancock, among others.
Baker said the last big trip she was able to take Central’s Great Spartan Band on was the Pearl Harbor Day Parade in Hawaii in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Yanni said Baker’s story is one not many know because “she never wanted any recognition for herself.”
“She never wanted the recognition for herself; she was always about getting the experience for the kids just so we would have it,” he said. “She would just set it up and invite everyone else, other bands from around the Valley; it was always about putting education first. She always wanted it to be the least amount about her.”
“The other thing she always did was include other schools ... it wasn't always just about her students, it was also about the overall music education in the Valley,” Yanni said of Baker. “I think that's something people don't really know, the affect she had an all music students here.”
As a token of appreciation, Ortiz said Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz pooled funds to buy Baker a baritone saxophone, which they dedicated to her at their most recent Evening of Jazz concert on May 30.
It seemed to fit in perfectly with Baker’s post-retirement plans in that, “my big thing is I’m going to play in the community still,” Baker said, hoping to play again in Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz as well as play in Derek Cannon, Jimmie’s son’s, San Diego-based music group.
As history repeats itself, Yanni acknowledged he has some big shoes to fill in Baker’s vacancies, with Baker and Ortiz both stating they hope Yanni can become the director of Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz in Baker’s stead.
“I do (have some big shoes to fill), and that's kind of a reason why I wanted to go back to Central,” Yanni said, “to kind of go back to where it all started and do my best to make sure to do what I can and that its in good hands, because I know how much Renee put into it.”
“I will try my best to have a direct say to continue what she started,” Yanni said.
“I hope (the music programs) continue, especially Valley Jazz,” Baker said. “I know Patrick's excited to be going (to Central) and I know he'll do a good job.”
“We’re keeping it in the family,” she said.
