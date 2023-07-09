IMPERIAL – Reps4Vets honored two Vietnam veterans with their presidential citations during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Patriot Pump Bench Press Competition, which saw three women take first, second, and third.
The Presidential Citations were awarded to every Vietnam veteran by President Barack Obama in honor of the Vietnam War’s 50th anniversary, which spans from May 28, 2012 to November 11, 2025.
Lon Joseph Hettinger and Sergio "Rafael" Gonzalez were presented the presidential citations for their service in Vietnam Reps4Vets by co-owners Brendon Brown and Joshua Hawk as well as Imperial County Chair of the Board of Supervisors Ryan Kelley on 4:13 Gym on Saturday, July 8, with Hawk reading a proclamation issued by President Obama.
“We draw inspiration from the heroes who suffer most deeply as prisoners of war, then returned home with their heads held high. We pledge to keep faith with those who are wounded and still carry the scars of war seen and unseen,” Hawk read.
Hettinger served in the Mekong Delta and Tonken Gulf regions of Vietnam from May 11, 1964 to May 11, 1966, and rose to the rank of E4 in the U.S. Navy.
Gonzalez served in Sa Nang, Vietnam, and at Camp Faulkner, from March 30, 1971, to March 29, 1973, where he became a Specialist in the U. S. Army.
Following the awarding of the citations to the veterans, 10 competitors matched forces to see who could do the most bench press repetitions.
To help even out the competition, men were required to bench press 80% of their body weight, while women were asked to bench 40%.
The competition ended up being dominated by the female competitors, with Jewel Nunez taking first place, Christina Herbas taking second, and Kaden Tores in third.
“I just want to say thank you guys for coming out, because we had a great time," Brown said.
"We will thank again our Vietnam veterans here for their service who are contrary their integrity. Thank you all. God bless you and God bless America,” he said.
