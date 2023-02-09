EL CENTRO – Local veteran owned nonprofit Reps4Vets, a veteran suicide prevention and re-entry program, will be taking their next major step forward by beginning to contract with Imperial County Behavioral Health Services for mental health engagement and outreach as the new Imperial County Veteran Liaison.
As a combat veteran who has struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Reps4Vets Founder and CEO Brendon Brown , of Imperial, said he has dedicated his life to helping those veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD and suicidal thoughts.
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously during there regular meeting on Feb. 7, to approve the contract with Brown to engage the community to advocate for mental health awareness until June of 2024, in an amount not to exceed $234,638.
“This is going to give us the ability to do so much more … we just want to make mental health cool and accessible for veterans and first responders,” Brown said.
While Reps4Vets is known for their one-on-one workout regiments out of 4:13 Gym and peer counseling for veterans, this contract will be for members of their organization to perform public engagement on behalf of ICBHS on a larger scale, as well as serving as liaison for the veteran community, said ICBHS Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia.
This will include Reps4Vets representatives attending community and school events, advocating for and connecting veterans and first responders to resources that are needed.
According to Brown, there are more than 5,500 veterans live in Imperial County but very few are receiving any formal support.
“Veterans are a very hard group to reach … we feel (Brown) has the passion and the resources to engage these individuals,” Plancarte-Garcia said.
Brown said he has been working with Imperial County veterans through Reps4Vets for just a little over two years and has had 85 veterans graduate from his training program, preventing 11 veteran and first responders from committing suicide in the process.
Brown uses a mixture of focused workout routines and peer counseling, with the option of attending a Christian group bible study, as the Reps4Vets program is faith-based. Brown became a National Personal Training Institute certified personal trainer, a peer support specialist, and a crisis intervention chaplain or the last few years in order to help veterans get their life back on track.
While the one-on-one training is not covered by the contract, Brown said they will continue to offer these services to veterans free of charge, fundraising independently to raise the money, and looking for the Imperial Valley’s support for veterans and first responders.
Most recently, Brown spoke to the Daughters of the American Revolution Desert Palm Chapter (DAR) over the past weekend in order to help raise the funds needed to keep the one-on-one services going.
“Reps4Vets made such an amazing presentation; we were really impressed with them,” DAR regent Margaret Strahm said.
“We are proud to watch them save veterans one rep at a time,” Strahm said.
