Residents encouraged to take precautions as temperatures rise

COUNTY - The Imperial County Public Health Department advises Imperial County residents to take the appropriate precautions each summer to prevent heat-related illnesses.
According to the ICPHD website, there have been challenges in establishing Cool Centers in Imperial County this year since many of the agencies that have previously offered their locations as Cool Centers continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and are closed.
Cedric Ceseña, interim fire chief at El Centro Fire Department mentioned the city offers three hydration locations; El Centro City Hall, Bucklin Park, and the Bus Transfer Terminal.
"It provides available hydration during the hottest part of the day," mentioned Ceseña.
He added that despite stores are not considered cooling centers, the community may attend to protect from the heat.
The ICPHD site lists Calexico Community Center, Niland Chamber of Commerce, which opens once the temperature reaches 105 degrees or higher, Imperial City Hall, Imperial Public Library, Imperial Police Station, and Imperial County Station as Cool Centers.
The City of Imperial offers Comfort Zones to provide shade and water fountains located in Wooftown, Irving, Evans Paseo del Sol, and Freddie White Parks.
The County of Imperial has established local hydration stations where drinking water will be available during extreme heat events. Local cities are establishing their interventions for extreme heat events this summer. For additional information on the availability of hydration or comfort stations in your city, ICPHD recommends contacting city officials.
The agency adds steps individuals can take to protect themselves during extremely hot weather to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Among the recommendations are using lightweight garments, loose-fitting clothing, drinking a variety of fluids, including water, fruit juice, and sports drinks, checking on neighbors, especially seniors, children, and neighbors who live alone, keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day, stay indoors and out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, use fans as appropriate, use cool showers, baths, misting and washcloths, and avoid hot foods and heavy meals.
Besides the agency's suggestions, Ceseña included breaks and check-ups from personnel working outdoors during summer.
"Make sure they are hydrated and try to push some of the work to cooler parts of the day to avoid the potential they could go into heat stroke," said Ceseña.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.