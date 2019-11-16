Reward offered for missing kettle corn machine

HOLTVILLE --- A local kettle corn company, PK Poppers, has had one of their popcorn kettles taken, and the owner needs to have it returned.
Patty Kopka, owner of PK Poppers, who makes her living by attending events to sell her kettle corn, concedes the kettle was not actually stolen but was taken by someone after it fell out of a trailer during transport.
Kopka has been told among other things that the 500-pound kettle was loaded into a car, but wonders why anyone would want it since it would be useless to most people.
She is offering a $350 reward for the kettle to be returned with no questions asked. She paid $5,000 for it.
She hopes someone does the right thing and returns it, but if not she will file a report with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.
Kopka still has one kettle corn popper, but she said two are needed for larger events.
Kopka, who started her business about 13 months ago, will try to make do with the one kettle corn popper.
“We will manage,” she said. “Word is getting out.”
“I love what I do. I love the people around here,” she said. “I am not giving up hope. I won’t ask any questions.”
The difficulty is determining where the corn kettle popper fell out of the trailer because the driver was unaware he had lost it until later.
Witnesses provided her tips, but those have yet to pan out, so the hope is the reward she increased from $200 to $350 will entice the person with it to return the kettle corn popper.
