RISE 13U team scores invite to Youth World Series

EL CENTRO — A local 13U travel league team has qualified to play in this year’s Youth World Series to be played July 27-31 in Reno, Nev.
The team is part of RISE Baseball Inc., a non-profit travel baseball organization for Imperial Valley kids ages 10 through 15. The program provides position technique training as well as strength and agility training, while promoting strong academic performance, in hopes of opening the door to college opportunities for the players.
The program is funded entirely through private donations, sponsorships and fundraisers. Players' families do not pay monthly fees to participate.
RISE Rick Sanchez President said opens the door for players who otherwise might not have the means to play travel ball. On the other hand, tournament fees, travel, equipment, meals and lodging still cost money, so the team is seeking sponsors to help it make the Reno trip a reality.
Contact Sanchez at (619) 944-1487 or sicric10@yahoo.com regarding sponsorship levels.
RISE presently fields 13U and 15U teams. Sanchez is the program will be holding tryouts on May 14 at Sunflower Park, 350 Lotus Ave., in El Centro. The tryouts will be for both a new 10U team and a 12U team.
Each team may have a maximum of 14 players.
Contact Sanchez for more information.
