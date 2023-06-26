EL CENTRO – Proud parents, students, staff, and supporters gathered to celebrate the successful course correction of local “at-promise” youth with a Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, June 22 at Rite Track Youth Services in El Centro.
“The youth are our future,” Rite Track Program Manager Marysol Medina said in opening remarks.
During her time serving youth with the organization, she said that she has been able to witness the domino effect that happens when kids are inspired to change. Medina commended students and their support systems for their dedication and investments in quality time, and elaborated on significant challenges caused by the pandemic. She said it was difficult to watch her students be impacted at an age that she deemed integral to self-discovery.
Rite Track Program Director, William Large, then introduced the Robert Robbins Youth Advocate Award, named after his late friend and the Rite Track athletic program pioneer. Robbins’ son, Anthony Robbins, joined in the presentation of the award which, was received by Imperial County Probation Officer Claudia Reyna.
“Rite Track has steadily been our strongest partner in reducing recidivism and helping juveniles rehabilitate, and I couldn’t be more thankful for everything they do for our youth,” Reyna said during her acceptance speech.
She said that she has enjoyed the past eight years of serving students via Rite Track, listing life-changing “local and intensive services” such as the Mentoring Program, the Proud Parenting Program, and workforce development resources.
Reyna noted that the Evening Learning Center in particular has provided an effective alternative route to youth being placed in a detention facility. Without Rite Track, Reyna said it would be “extremely challenging” for students to get the help they need in such a small community with minimal resources.
Rite Track Youth Services employs methods of early intervention and seeks to redirect students towards “true rehabilitation” at a critical juncture in their life journey.
Last year, the organization launched the Juan Ulloa scholarship foundation in honor of involved youth advocate and retired judge, Honorable Juan Ulloa. The funds are intended to aid “current, future, and previous Rite track students” in their pursuit of higher education. Student Joe Puga was this year’s $500 scholarship award recipient.
Puga was surprised by the award, as was his mother, but said that staff earlier in the week had been acting a little differently towards him, possibly almost giving away the surprise of his award.
“It was really fun being able to come in and achieve goals, learn new things, and develop new skills," Puga said of his time with Rite Track. "They really did help me with my schoolwork and all that.”
Puga will be working on earning as associate degree in general education at Imperial Valley College with plans to transfer to San Diego State University in the future to study business in the hopes of one day opening up a gym. In thinking seriously about the journey ahead, the proud Rite Track graduate declared that his backup plan is to pursue a trade like welding.
“For all of our youth going through court, there’s a place for you here at Rite Track,” Reyna said in a message to struggling students who might also find themselves lost with nowhere else to look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.