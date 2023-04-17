OCOTILLO – At the edge of the desert lies a watering hole named the Lazy Lizard Saloon, where off-road enthusiasts as well as philanthropists meet from Imperial and San Diego counties, to aid the small community of Ocotillo, particularly its school children.
That was the story on Saturday, April 15, as the Desert Volunteers of Ocotillo Optimist Club (DVOOC) held one of its two annual fundraisers, raising funds for their club in order to give back to the children and families of the desert outskirts town of Ocotillo.
The Lazy Lizard Saloon – where DVOOC President Donna Earle works – hosts the event for the Desert Volunteers. The group, which is associated with Optimist International, has held the “Roadkill Stew Cook Off” since circa 2015, to raise funds for the club for its year-round do-gooding for the community, DVOOC member and event volunteer, Ava Mead, said.
The proceeds for the fundraiser go toward the club in order to fund what they do for local children, including but not limited to college scholarships, school supplies, shoes, holiday parties, continued education for adults and students returning to college or trade schools, and more, Mead said.
“The main thing is to help the kids but we don't just do for the kids, we also help the community,” Mead said. “It's important to us because we want to give back. We like helping our community. This is where we live, ya know?”
“To me it’s just wonderful to be able to help the community and the people you live with because you create the community you live in,” Meade said. “It just makes you feel good to give back, right,” she asked.
“It sure does,” La Mesa resident and fellow DVOOC member, Leah Rozok, said. “A lot of the kids out here need things and big support.”
The “Roadkill Stew Cook Off” began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mead said, with judging beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“I love to cook; I even got up in the middle of the night to make my stew,” Ocotillo/San Diego resident Ellen Hoffman said. “I participate every year.”
“I don't always place, but that's okay because I love to cook,” she said. “It's supposed to be a roadkill (theme) and I made mine Asian, which is why I call it ‘Kung Pao Lizard.’”
Hoffman assured that despite the name of the event and her dish, “there was no lizard in my stew.”
“They have a lot of fun thinking of different names to name their stews,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said participating in the Stew Cook Off serves a couple purpose for her as she enjoys cooking but also enjoys being able to give back to the community by participating in a worthy cause.
“This is also a very good way of getting to know the people in the community,” Hoffman said. “You're not going to meet everybody but a lot of people come here, events here and at our community center we bring our kids for ice cream socials, movie nights and more.”
Seven individuals presented their stews for judging. Of the seven, Austin Souferer of Ocotillo won first place with his “Sonofab[****] Stew,” Nicole Betterton of Santee won second with her “SZ Squirrel Stew,” and Hoffman, who lives in San Diego but has a home in Ocotillo as well, won third place with her “Kung Pao Lizard Stew.”
In addition to the Roadkill Stew Cook Off, the event also held a Cornhole Tournament.
“It was cool. There was a lot of good competition out here,” ,” Imperial Beach resident Franky Sesma said, who placed second in the tournament with his team partner. “Playing and just having beers was fun. Everyone out here are great people, friendly. It was different.”
Sesma, who said he has a lot of family in the Imperial Valley, said Ocotillo serves as somewhat of a middle-ground meeting place for people from Imperial and San Diego counties, making the neighboring counties more connected than some purport.
“It seems like you meet in the middle, having fun out in the desert racing bikes and Razers, and these events twice a year here is all for a good cause, to raise money for the youth,” Sesma said. “Yeah, I think (the counties) are really connected. This is a great meeting point.”
Mead said the Cornhole Tournament signups were held at 10:30 a.m. with the games starting at 11 a.m. People from Ocotillo as well as different parents of San Diego participated, with first place taking home $500, second place $300, and third place earning $200.
While the Roadkill Stew Cook Off and Cornhole tourney came to a close for the Ocotillo Optimists, they look forward to their largest fundraiser, called the “Testicle Festival,” held during Thanksgiving weekend, which attracts off-roaders from near and far, Mead said. In addition, the group is working on putting in a community garden as well as procure funding to build a play place for local children.
While the turnout for the Roadkill Cook Off wasn’t as numerous as years prior, the DVOOC members said they were happy to see Optimists from other parts of California, with some traveling from as far as Washington state to their April 15 event.
“There weren't as many people that showed up this year but it would be nice if people would get out here in support,” DVOOC Treasurer Linda Wood said. “Ocotillo is such a small area and people just need help sometimes.”
“I'm glad I'm here and I can't wait for the next event,” Sesma said. “I'll be here again and I'll bring more people.”
“It feels really good to give back to this community,” Rozok said.
