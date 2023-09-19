Robert Sanchez named LifeStream Blood Bank President and CEO

SAN BERNARDINO – Robert Sanchez has joined LifeStream Blood Bank as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.
LifeStream serves over 80 Southern California hospitals. LifeStream operates donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Hemet and conducts mobile blood drives throughout its service area, which includes Imperial County.
According to a press release from LifeStream, Sanchez previously served as the Vice President, Central United States, and the President of the Northeast Business Unit for Biomat USA, Grifols.
Sanchez is the sixth President and CEO in LifeStream’s 72 years as an independent blood center serving the Southern California community. According to the release, he is an Army Veteran with over 20 years of leadership experience serving in both the nonprofit and for-profit healthcare sectors and has held director and executive-level positions in administration, donor services, marketing and public relations with independent blood centers and the American Red Cross.
“We are thrilled to have Robert join LifeStream,” LifeStream’s Board of Directors Chair Raymond Prospero said in the release. “His blood banking and leadership experience will help LifeStream’s mission of connecting donors and patients through the gift of blood, reaching even more people in Southern California. The board looks forward to working with him.”
“I’m honored to join the LifeStream family and humbled to lead such a wonderful organization that partners with volunteer donors to save lives,” Sanchez said in the release. “I look forward to continuing Dr. Axelrod’s great work and growing our donor community to fulfill our lifesaving mission.”
Eligibility requirements for all LifeStream donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate. All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
