Roman’s Writings: Escapism of the cinema

Might as well tell you now: I am nowhere near high-brow enough to wax poetic on the Oscars, so this column has nothing to do with the Oscars or its nominees or winners, who are probably currently clutching the mini-golden bodies of Emilio “El Indio” Fernandez as I type.
While many of you are lucky enough to enjoy the freedom away from the shackles of a desk in your own office, in irony of ironies, as someone that is tasked with figuring out how to cover as much news from the Imperial Valley as humanly possible with a small staff, I don’t actually get a chance to get out much.
My only guilty pleasure these days is attending our local Cinemark. (I have nothing against The Movies in Imperial, Cinemark just has seats which are slightly more, shall way say, “Fluffy friendly.”) Much like books were for me as a child, movies are my escape these days; the most stressed I am the more likely you’ll catch me at the latest showing of certain movies I deem worthy of my precocious time (that was purposeful).
This past week – as I’m sure many of you may have surmised – I was in need of stress relief, so in addition to going to church a couple times during the week (the 10th being the 7th anniversary of my father’s death from cancer), while many of you were enjoying the California Mid-Winter Fair or NAF’s Air Show (I was working), by some small sets of miracles I was able to complete editings relatively quickly and make the latest showings of my three mind-distractors for last week: Creed III, Cocaine Bear, and Jesus Revolution.
The week leading up to the release of Creed III, I was able to squeeze in a couple rentals of Creed and Creed II on streaming at home, and I was pleasantly surprised by both of the non-Rocky-centered Rocky-esque movies. I already knew from Black Panther that Michael B. Jordan was a good actor, but something about Hollywood’s incessant redo’s of classic movies really irks me; not so much the call for “diversity” in its thinly veiled racial politics which usually becomes tokenism, but I think more the lack of originality of filmmakers and the Hollywood cash-grab that is “let’s redo something we know people like, but change it enough that it should appeal to ‘broader audiences.’”
Regardless, Creed and Creed II, I would say, are great. Each captured the same underdog-story feel of the original Rocky movies very well, while also including Sylvester Stallone to tie it back to the originals, which was smart. Creed III … not so much. While I applaud Jordan’s acting, directing and most of his choices as a filmmaker in the movie, something was missing, and it wasn’t just Balboa. The rivalry between Adonis and his boyhood big brother-type was lacking in that it didn’t have the same fire as Creed the no-name versus all odds (Creed I) or Creed vs. Drago’s son (Creed II). Jonathan Majors is also a great actor, but something about his movements are a bit odd to me, not just as an on-screen boxer but in general.
Jesus Revolution was a pretty good movie. It was a little less tame than your average “Christian movie,” and of course, being a journalist I fell for the hook of having it be told, at least in part, by a magazine writer. My biggest qualm was not the acting nor the drug trips, nor the various turns of drama, but the old saw within certain Christian communities that the Charismatic gifts (1 Cor. 12) are either a manipulative sham, something to be prideful about, or a “spectacle,” as Kelsey Grammer’s character puts it in the movie … as if feeding 5,000-plus, performing healing miracles, casting out demons, or rising from the dead were not seen as “spectacles.” No, I personally would rather not blaspheme the Holy Spirit in that way so as to presume to judge God’s works. Test the spirits, sure, but if the gifts are found to be authentically from God, then what? Holy “fear of the Lord” – which is more a respect for His awesome power and thankfulness for being part of Creation – is the only fear we need have.
Speaking of fear: Cocaine Bear was both scary and hilarious, or at least to me it was. Admittedly though, my sense of humor ranges widely from what can be construed as intelligent (in some circles) to juvenile, and everywhere in between.
Speaking of movies: Remember when I said the FunkoPop avatar in my office is Captain America, leader of the Avengers? He's morphed into the Avengers: Endgame version of Cap, a bit battered but never backing down. Cap is not afraid of anything, always stands up to bullies no matter the odds, and his moral center is always on-point. In short, I'm not gonna sweat the small stuff.
Lastly I'd like to comment on how the staff and management of Cinemark are super courteous to me every time I visit, which also puts me at ease and helps make my movie-going experience relaxing ... and no, I don’t think they’re kind solely because I’m a Cinemark Movie Club member. Let’s just keep those restrooms clean guys.
As yes, Jonathan Roumie, I still want that interview with you.
